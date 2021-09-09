Guilford tops Ferrum in non-league battle

FERRUM - Guilford (N.C.) College, last spring's men's soccer runner-up in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), tallied two goals in each half en route to a 4-1 victory over league rival Ferrum College in a non-conference encounter Wednesday night at Penn-Roediger Field.
The Panthers (0-4) prevented the shutout in the closing minute of the match, with a goal that was netted by Callum Harris at 89:19.
The goal, an unassisted tally is Harris' first this season. He took five shots.
The match pitted first-year Ferrum head coach Matt Cureton against his old team - he served as an assistant at Guilford before taking over the leadership of the Panthers' program.
Kenny Nzekwe accounted for each of the Quakers' two, first-half goals - he found the back of the net with shots at 5:13 and 28:50.
In the second half, Jasper Ardinger and Rodrigo Guido scored for the Quakers (2-1) at 80:21 and 82:17.
Ardinger, who took five shots for Guilford, dissected the upper left corner of the net with an attempt from 30 yards from the right side.
Riley Copeland assisted on both of Nzekwe's goals and on Guidio's tally.
Guilford finished the match with advantages in shots (18-11) and shots on goal (6-5), while Ferrum held a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.
Guilford committed the match's lone offsides violation.
The Panthers were charged with nine fouls to the Quakers' four.
Guilford goalkeeper Roman Robinson collected four saves, while Ferrum counterpart Daniel Golden totaled two.
The Panthers' next match is Saturday against non-conference foe Carolina University. The contest kicks off at 5 p.m. in Winston-Salem, N.C.