Guilford wins ODAC men’s title, Ferrum claims ninth

Coyle will work alongside head coach Karen Harvey, who is in her 15th year in charge of the program.

Coyle was added to the staff in a part-time capacity at the start of the 2021 season.

The Panthers finished 9-4 (4-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference) and earned their first postseason berth in the league.

Ferrum, seeded sixth in a seven-team tournament, lost to No. 7 seed Randolph-Macon College in a first-round match that the Panthers hosted Monday, 14-4.

“I’m really excited to offer Carly the (assistant’s) position on a full-time basis.’’ Harvey said in the statement. “She stepped in this year after we had already started practicing and has done a phenomenal job.

“She has a great work ethic and I’m excited to continue working with her.’’

Coyle is a recent graduate of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise where she earned her bachelor’s in administration of justice with a minor in sociology.

A former prep player at Cosby in Midlothian, Coyle earned second-team Class 6 Confernce 3 accolades in 2015 and 2016.

The Titans won the Conference 3 championship in 2016.