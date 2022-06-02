Gullie is competing for Late Model Stock title

SOUTH BOSTON—Camden Gullie’s 2022 season at South Boston Speedway is tracking along the same general pattern that his season was tracking at this point last year.

Entering the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race that will headline Saturday’s Bojangles Prelude to the 200, Gullie has one top-five finish, seven top-10 showings and sits in sixth place in the division point standings, 14 points out of fourth place.

It wasn’t until an early-June twinbill that Gullie produced the first of his three top-Five finishes for the 2021 season. He posted 11 top 10 finishes last season and finished third in the final point standings.

While Gullie’s season pretty much mirrors his successful 2021 season, the young racer from Durham, North Carolina wants better things for 2022.

“We’re having a pretty good season,” Gullie said.

“For the most part we’ve finished all the races and had consistent runs. Obviously, I want to be running a little better. You always want to do better than you did the previous season.

“We want to be competing for wins or at least consistently being in the top three.”

Gullie, who is seeking his first career win at the track, said the 2022 season has been a tough one, most notably because of the high level of the competition at the 4/10-mile oval.

The top four drivers in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national standings and five of the top eight drivers in the national standings are regular competitors.

“It’s been extremely tough,” Gullie said. You’ve got the country’s top Late Model drivers out here and you’re competing against them every race.

“This is really, really tight competition. You’ve got to be on your “A” game every race in order to be successful.”

Gullie said he is progressing with each start.

“I see progress every time we’re on the track.

“We’re still trying to figure out this new car. We’ve got Marcus Richmond helping us now. I feel like he can help get us dialed in. I’m constantly improving as a driver.

“We need to figure out what the car wants and what I can do as a driver to be compatible with the car. I feel like once we do that, and once we find our rhythm and get into that rhythm the finishes and wins we want and deserve will start coming.”