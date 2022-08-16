Haigler is Liberty-Bedford's new Athletic Director

Aaron Haigler, Franklin County’s assistant baseball coach for the past eight years, has resigned from his post to enter athletic administration as the Athletic Director/Activities Director at Liberty-Bedford.

Also, the Minutemen begin their first football season in two weeks under the direction of alumnus and former star player Daryl Robertson.

Former, long-time head coach Chris Watts stepped down to accept an assistant’s post at Davidson (N.C.) College under Scott Abell, who led Liberty’s football team as its head coach in the 1990s before Watts’ tenure.

“The last eight years, I have roamed the hallways and baseball field…and have truly loved every minute of it,’’ Haigler said in a recent Facebook post announcing his departure.

“I have been introduced to some amazing people and students (at Franklin County).

“Two years ago, I began my journey into administration and supervision and I completed my degree in May. When I began teaching 22 years ago, my goal was to become an Athletic Director, and now I will be taking that step.’’ Haigler said.

One of the first issues needing Haigler’s oversight is the school’s possible move from the Seminole District to the Dogwood District, which the school has proposed.

Haigler was part of Franklin County’s Blue Ridge District championship club in 2021 and its co-regular-season title team in 2022.

The 2020 campaign was canceled because of COVID-19.

“I am sad to be leaving FCHS, but also really excited about the new adventure and challenge. My wife (Tonya) has been amazing…helping me make this decision. …I thank you for your support during this process.’’

Haigler served two terms as a coach at Franklin County, but is probably most remembered for his successful tenure as the head baseball coach at Patrick Henry Roanoke.

While there, the Patriots captured two Western Valley District championships, one regular-season league crown and made three appearances in the Group AAA Northwest Region tournament.

Oddly enough, Haigler’s 100th win came against Franklin County in a game the Patriots won 4-3 at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

His tenure at Patrick Henry began in 2007 an he won 105 games as skipper. His last victory came in the quaterfinals of the inaugural Conference 3 tournament over Varina. In the semifinals, the Patriots lost to top-seed Cosby.

Patrick Henry made its return to diamond prominence in 2009 when the Patriots advanced to the championship game of the WVD tournament, but they were defeated by George Washington-Danville.

In 2010, Patrick Henry reached the WVD’s title game again and this time, the Patriots were victorious: 9-2 over a Franklin County squad that would play for thr Northwest Region championship and reach the Group AAA state quarterfinals. The Patriots’ victory was achieved at Naff Field.

The championship was Patrick Henry’s first in baseball since 1989 when the Patriots defeated the Eagles in the title game of the old Roanoke Valley District - at Ferrum College’s W.B. Adams Field.

By winning the WVD tournament, Patrick Henry advanced to the Northwest Region playoffs for the first time since 1990. The Patriots lost to eventual, undefeated Group AAA state champion Woodbridge, 6-5.

That same Woodbridge team would edge Franklin County, 11-10, in the championship game of the Northwest Regionals.

In 2011, Patrick Henry made its third straight appearnce in the WVD tournament title game, but this time the Patriots hosted the contest at Edwards Field in Roanoke.

Franklin County was the opponent once again, but this time the Eagles were able to secure their first tournament championship since 1999 with a 16-6 triumph.

In 2012, Patrick Henry bested Franklin County, 14-4, in the tournament’s consolation game played at Naff Field and was able to claim a regional berth with the win.

A consolation game was played that year because the regional playoff field increased from eight to 12 teams and each of the region’s four districts received three bids.

Patrick Henry and Franklin County met in 2013 in the WVD’s final tournament championship game.

A 7-4 Patriots triumph at Edwards Field not only gave Patrick Henry the title, but it earned the Patriots a regional home game against Forest Park.

That year, Patrick Henry was 0-8 at one point and had only four wins to its credit entering the final week of regular-season play.

The title-game victory capped a run of four wins in five days by the Patriots.

Haigler served two stints at the head coach for Franklin County’s American Legion Baseball team: Rocky Mount Post 6.

Haigler led Post 6 to regular-season championship, two district titles and two berths in the Virginia State American Legion Baseball tournament.

