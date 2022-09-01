Hall of Fame candidates

Here is a biography of this year’s inductees into the Franklin County High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Robert W. ‘Bobby’ Basham

Class of 1998

All District performer in football, basketball, and baseball

Named First Team All District and Second Team All Timesland Quarterback in 1998 after throwing for a then Franklin County record 1229 Yards and 10 passing touchdowns

Went 8-0 with a 0.77 ERA as a pitcher for the Roanoke Valley District Champion Baseball Team. Baseball Awards included 1998 Timesland Player of the Year, First Team All Region, Second Team All State, and Ray Bellamy Award

Played both baseball and football at the University Richmond on athletic scholarship. After three years as a pitcher on the baseball team, he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 7th round following his junior season and signed on July 18, 2001.

In seven minor league seasons, Bobby reached the Class AA level on 4 different occasions and was a member of three championship teams. At his peak, he was rated as a top 100 prospect in Minor League Baseball after the 2002 season. He was traded by the Reds to the San Diego Padres on March 21, 2006 for David Ross. His second major arm surgery led to his retirement from playing after the 2007 season.

Mr. Basham holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond (2002) and an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management (2010). He has been a member of the Chicago Cubs front office since 2012, winning a World Series in 2016. He currently serves as Special Assistant, Innovation.

Married to Leslie Meyer Basham. They have three children, daughter Audrey (8), son Robert “Trey” III (6), and daughter Emerson (4).

Betsy Forbes Hill

Class of 1992

Played softball for the Franklin County eagles for 4 years

First team All Roanoke Valley District in 1990, 1991, 1992

First Team All Northwest Region 1991, 1992

Roanoke Valley District Player of the Year 1992

Roanoke Times & World News All Timesland 1990, 1991, 1992

Franklin News Post Athletic of the Year 1992

AAA All State Selection 1992

Franklin County High School Most Valuable Player 1992

Coaches Award 1990, 1992

Best Infielder 1990, 1991

Captain 1991 1992

Member of the varsity tennis team for 3 years and member of the basketball team for 3 years. First team all district in basketball in 1991 and 1992

Played softball at Ferrum College 1993-1995. Conference regular season champions in 1994 and 1995. All Academic team in 1993 and 1995. All Conference in 1995 and All Tournament in 1993.

Guided the Lady Eagle softball team to three consecutive Roanoke Valley District Championships, a Northwest Region title, for consecutive region appearances and a AAA State semi-final finish

Teacher for 26 years. First in Henry County for 7 years. The last 19 years have been at Benjamin Franklin Middle School

Coached softball at FCHS from 2005-2019 and MS volleyball from 2013-2019

Married to Todd Hill and has three children, Riley (19), Wes (15), and Kynlee (13)

Kris Kahila

Coach—28 years

28 year head wrestling coach at FCHS beginning in 1975

329 career coaching wins during his head coaching career

Also coached football, hired by Richard Foutz, AD in 1975

Went to Ferrum College

16 consecutive district championships throughout his coaching career, 14 in the former Roanoke Valley District and 2 in the Western Valley District

his teams captured 8 Northwest region titles

posted consecutive runner up finishes in the AAA State Dual Team tournament

Top 5 finishes in the AAA State Tournament

12 Big Orange Championships

Coached 4 individual state champions

Retired from FCHS in 2002

Hall of Fame inductee three time over in the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (Stillwater, OK), and the Ferrum College Alumni Sports Hall of Fame.

Coach Kahila is retired from teaching and coaching and resides near Mount Airy, NC.

Mason P. Ligon

FCHS Coach 1970-1993

Franklin County’s longest tenured baseball coach. He led the Eagles varsity baseball squad for 16 years (1978-1993) and finished his head coaching career with 168 wins, 125 losses, and 1 tie.

He was also an assistant coach on the 1977 Eagle baseball team that lost to Kempsville in the state championship under the direction of head coach Dan Hodges.

As head coach his teams won the Roanoke Valley District Championships in 1986 and 1992. His teams qualified for the Northwest Region in 1986, 1987, 1992, and 1993.

He was instrumental in starting the first junior varsity baseball team in 1984. He was also an integral part of the design and building of the WW Naff, Jr. field in 1990.

He started at Franklin County High School in the Fall of 1970 as a Health & PE teacher and coach. He was also an assistant football coach and track coach at FCHS. He also served as an assistant principal and athletic director for the Eagles during his education career.

He graduated from Halifax County HS in 1960 and played football for the Comets. He was recognized as a Wigwam HS All American in 1959 and went to East Tennessee State University on a football scholarship.

He graduated from ETSU with a Bachelor of Science degree and Radford University with a Masters degree in Administration.

He was a man of few words. He expected the best from everyone and made sure his students and players did the same.

Mason is survived by his wife, Mary Ligon

Thomas R. Sawyers

Teacher, Principal, Athletic Director

1978-2008

Graduated from Marion High School in 1964

Attended Emory & Henry College (1969) and Radford University (1978)

6th grade teacher at Snow Creek Elementary School

Principal at Snow Creek ES from 1978-1983 and 1986-1999

Principal at Rocky Mount Elementary School

Athletic Director at Franklin County High School from 2001-2008

While Athletic Director FCHS qualified for the AAA State Tournament in both volleyball and girls basketball for the first time (2003 and 2006, respectively). Other teams to qualify for States were Cheerleading (2008), Boys Basketball (2001, 2006), Softball 2006

Extra seating added to C.I. Dillon Stadium

Locker room and restroom facilities added under the stadium

Started Eagle Wear with Doyle Enterprises

Returned the use of red in color scheme for all athletic facilities, including the red “cardiac” design on the outside of the football stadium

New seating for the Samuel M. Hopkins Gymnasium

Held the Member One/Time Technologies basketball tournament that brought nationally-ranked Oak Hill Academy to our campus with the tournament selling out

While member of the Western Valley District, the All-Sports Trophy was renamed the Thomas R. Sawyers Trophy which recognized the district school with the best overall athletic program over the school year

After his retirement from FCHS, was color commentator for Cable 12 for one football season and was president of the FC Football Club for one year

Passed away on April 26, 2009