 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hall of Fame Class of 2020 ceremony is set for October.
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Hall of Fame Class of 2020 ceremony is set for October.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTESVILLE - The Virginia High School League (VHSL) will induct its Hall of Fame Class of 2020, Sunday, Oct. 10.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel is hosting the event, which begins at 3:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the class did not have an inductee banquet in 2020

Deadline for submitting reservations is Oct. 4.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door.

Tickets are $35 and are available for on-line purchase on GoFan -  https://gofan.co/app/events/325075 .

The VHSL is scheduled to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 in September.

2020 INDUCTEES

Frank Beamer, Hillsville football athlete

Charlie Cloe, Central Virginia basketball and football official

Barney Cobb, John Marshall track and field athlete

Gregg Conner, Powhatan baseball coach

Tom Dolan, Jamestown and VHSL administrator

Darnell Dozier, Princess Anne basketball coach

Wheeler Hughes, Dunbar basketball athlete

Leroy Keyes, G. W. Carver basketball and football athlete

Cora Jackson-Robinson, Essex basketball, softball and track and field athlete

Valerie Kibler, Harrisonburg, journalism adviser

Jeff King, Pulaski County, basketball and football athlete

Jim Larkin, Chancellor, field hockey coach

Tara Sheets, Gate City, tennis athlete

Jasmine Thomas, Oakton, basketball athlete

-Submitted by the Virginia High School League (VHSL)

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES
Sports News

FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES

  • Updated

Here is a series of photos from Franklin County's scrimmage games against Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox County played Friday night in a jambo…

+3
JUNIOR VARSITY SCRIMMAGE
Sports News

JUNIOR VARSITY SCRIMMAGE

Franklin County High School’s junior varsity football team scored four touchdowns in its victory over Appomattox County in a preseason scrimma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics