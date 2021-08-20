Hall of Fame Class of 2020 ceremony is set for October.

CHARLOTTESVILLE - The Virginia High School League (VHSL) will induct its Hall of Fame Class of 2020, Sunday, Oct. 10.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel is hosting the event, which begins at 3:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the class did not have an inductee banquet in 2020

Deadline for submitting reservations is Oct. 4.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door.

Tickets are $35 and are available for on-line purchase on GoFan - https://gofan.co/app/events/325075 .

The VHSL is scheduled to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 in September.

2020 INDUCTEES

Frank Beamer, Hillsville football athlete

Charlie Cloe, Central Virginia basketball and football official

Barney Cobb, John Marshall track and field athlete

Gregg Conner, Powhatan baseball coach