Hall of Fame Class of 2020 ceremony is set for October.

CHARLOTTESVILLE - The Virginia High School League (VHSL) will induct its Hall of Fame Class of 2020, Sunday, Oct. 10.
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel is hosting the event, which begins at 3:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the class did not have an inductee banquet in 2020
Deadline for submitting reservations is Oct. 4.
Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door.
Tickets are $35 and are available for on-line purchase on GoFan - https://gofan.co/app/events/325075 .
The VHSL is scheduled to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 in September.
2020 INDUCTEES
Frank Beamer, Hillsville football athlete
Charlie Cloe, Central Virginia basketball and football official
Barney Cobb, John Marshall track and field athlete
Gregg Conner, Powhatan baseball coach
Tom Dolan, Jamestown and VHSL administrator
Darnell Dozier, Princess Anne basketball coach
Wheeler Hughes, Dunbar basketball athlete
Leroy Keyes, G. W. Carver basketball and football athlete
Cora Jackson-Robinson, Essex basketball, softball and track and field athlete
Valerie Kibler, Harrisonburg, journalism adviser
Jeff King, Pulaski County, basketball and football athlete
Jim Larkin, Chancellor, field hockey coach
Tara Sheets, Gate City, tennis athlete
Jasmine Thomas, Oakton, basketball athlete
-Submitted by the Virginia High School League (VHSL)