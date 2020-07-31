Hall of Fame deadline is extended

Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) Class of 2020.
Applications are available on line, in the high school’s athletic office or at the school division’s Central Office.
The deadline to submit completed packages has been extended through September.
The induction ceremony is held annually during the school’s football season, but since the 2020 campaign has been postponed, a new date for the ceremony will be announced.
Football is scheduled to return for a condensed season starting March 1, 2021 according to plans passed by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Executive Committee this week.
The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2018 and the second class in 2019.
Fifteen individuals, eight from the inaugural class and seven from the second class, are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to athletics at FCHS.
A selection committee that includes FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley and Principal Jon Crutchfield will review the nominations and choose the inductees.
A nominee must have been a player, coach, administrator or contributor.
The nominee should have made a worthy contribution to the success of the Eagles’ athletic program and should be a good representative of Franklin County athletics through his or her life with high moral and ethical standards.
Former athletes must be FCHS graduates and must be 10 years removed from high school to be eligible for nomination.
The inductees are required to provide FCHS with memorabilia that will be displayed for one year from the date of induction.
Christian Heritage Academy golf tournament is August 8
HARDY — Christian Heritage Academy is hosting its annual golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 8 at The Westlake Golf and Country Club.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the school’s athletic program.
Shot-gun start is 1 p.m.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Cost is $300 per four-player team.
Cost includes all golf tees, door prizes, dinner and a post-tournament awards ceremony.
Awards will be presented to the top finishers and the winners of the longest drive and closest to the pin competitions.
Registration ends today (Friday, July 31).
For team registration, contact Tim Wilson by email: twilson@ferrum.edu .
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Nancy Castillo by email: ncastillo@chaknights.org .
The Westlake is the host course for the SML Invitational
HARDY — Registration is open for the Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament.
The one-day, 18-hole, stroke-play tournament is sponsored and staged annually by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
The tournament is slated for The Westlake Golf and Country Club, Friday, August 28.
The tournament was postponed from its earlier, original scheduled date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament is an excellent way to showcase companies, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients — all while enjoying a day of relaxation on one of the area’s finest golf courses,” SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley said.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by warm-up on the driving range and putting green before the 1 p.m. shot-gun start.
Prizes are to be presented to the top three teams and the winners of the men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin contests following the conclusion of tournament play.
Finley said SMLRCC is working with management at The Westlake Golf and Country Club to follow the required Phase Three guidelines to ensure the safety of players, staff, and volunteers.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels starting at $125 on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or to sign up, log on to www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament or contact Cheryl Ward, events director, (540) 721-1203 or cward@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!