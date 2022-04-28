Hall of Fame nominees are revealed

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - NASCAR has announced the 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

The group comprises the Hall’s first ballot in two years following the COVID 19 pandemic.

Voting for the Hall of Fame and for the Landmark Award is Wednesday, May 2.

On the Modern Era ballot are Neil Bonnett (Cup Series driver), Tim Brewer (Cup Series crew chief), Jeff Burton (Cup Series driver), Carl Edwards (Cup Series driver), Harry Gant (Cup Series driver), Harry Hide (Cup Series crew chief), Matt Kenseth (Cup Series driver), Larry Phillips (Weekly Series driver), Ricky Rudd (Cup Series driver) and Kirk Shelmerdine (Cup Series crew chief).

On the Pioneer Ballot are Sam Ard (Xfinity Series driver), A.J. Foyt (Cup Series driver), Banjo Matthews (car builder for Cup Series), Hersahel McGriff (West Series driver) and Ralph Moody (Cup Series car owner).

The Landmark nominees are Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton, Lesa France Kennedy and Dr. Joseph Mattiolli.

A 62-member panel votes for the Hall of Fame and Landmark Award winner, and one vote goes to the winner of fan balloting.

Fan voting closes Friday at www.nascar.com/halloffame.

The Modern Era and Landmark Award nominees are selected by a Nomination Committee, that consists of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks.

The Honors Committee, largely comprised of all living Hall of Famers, Landmark Award winners and Squier-Hall Award winners, select the Pioneer Ballot.