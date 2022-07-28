Hall Scholarship tournament date is set

The Gerald “Peanut’’ Hall Scholarship golf tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Willow Creek Country Club.
A first-flight tee of is 8 a.m., with a second-flight tee off to follow at 1 p.m.
Lunch is at noon.
Cost is $300 per team.
Mulligans, one per person, are $5.
There is a limit of 10 teams per flight.
All proceeds are earmarked for FCHS seniors who play baseball and softball.
For information, call Scott Hall, (540) 420-4108.
Ticket pricesare announced
Franklin County’s Athletic Department is selling general admission tickets for all events this season.General admission tickets are $7.
There is no discount for multiple passes.
Passes are available for purchase in the FCHS Athletic Office in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during regular business hours.
Fall soccer registration is open
SONTAG -Recreation fall soccer teams for boys and girls are formed based on age and school districts.
Practices begin in late August.
Games begin in mid-September.
Seasons are eight weeks with two weeks reserved at the end for make-up games if needed.
Games are played at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post and at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.
Register online at PlayFranklinCounty.com
A late fee of $15 is charged on all registrations from Aug. 2-18.
Osprey 5K, 10K are Oct. 22
MONETA—Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.
For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .
Wrestling camp is set for Ferrum
FERRUM—The Iron Wrestling Club has schedule a camp for advanced high school wrestlers for Aug. 2-5 on the Ferrum College campus.
The camp is for grades 9-12.
The camp is capped at 30 participants to ensure that each participant receives instruction from coaches and clinicians.
Many current college wrestlers will work the camp along with Ferrum clinicians to help participants learn the material, have tough training partners and enjoy their workout time.
Brick fundraising campaign continues
Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.
The bricks are laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student-athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Hall of Fame nominations are being accepted
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletic office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Nominations are accepted through Monday (Aug. 1).
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.
The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from its inaugural class in 2018, seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.