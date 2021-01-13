Hall's enshrinement of two is set for this spring

Years ago, Esquire magazine created a yearly list of the “Best Men’s Stores in the Country,” a list on which Beecroft & Bull is a mainstay.

David KingKing is known both for his on-course success as a player and for his philanthropic efforts that help young players continue their education in college and beyond.

During his playing career, King qualified for 17 USGA championships, including eight U.S. Amateurs, four U.S. Mid-Amateurs, three U.S. Senior Amateurs, and two U.S. Senior Opens.

King found much success in VSGA events, winning the VSGA Senior Amateur Championship in 2002—a victory that helped him earn VSGA Senior Golfer of the Year honors that year—and two VSGA Senior Four-Ball titles (2000 and 2001).

Overall, King won 13 titles in VSGA, Maryland State Golf Association and Washington Metropolitan Golf Association events.

In 1969, he won the prestigious Valentine Invitational and in 1974 added a title at Farmington’s Kenridge Invitational to his resume, two of the more than 100 amateur tournaments King won. He also won five Northern Virginia Golf Association senior titles.