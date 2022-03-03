Hamm garners ODAC honors in indoor track

FOREST - Ferrum College freshman indoor track and field standout Michael Hamm has earned all-conference accolades in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) for the 2021-2022 season.

Hamm finished third this past weekend in the men’s 400-meter dash at the conference meet in 50.77 seconds.

Hamm, who hails from Ridgeway, is the second Panthers track and field performer to earn individual laurels in men’s indoor track and field in the ODAC.

Last year, Dazon Harrison received three all-league individual citations and two other based on finishes in relayn events.

Ferrum, coached by Mark White is transitioning to the outdoor season, which starts Fridayn and Saturday, March 18-19, at the Emory (Ga.) University Spring Break Classic in Atlanta.

Turner, Santiago join Ferrum football coaching staff

FERRUM - Jack Turner and Jesse Santiago have joined Ferrum College’s football coaching staff as assistant coaches, college athletic officials confirmed Tuesday.

Turner, a Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers player, served as head coach at Chatham from 2020-2021.

Also, Turner is a former head coach at Pulaski County, his high school alma mater from 2003-2010, and Auburn from 2012-2015.

Turner garnered district and region Coach of the Year honors at Pulaski County and conference Coach of the Year laurels at Auburn in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

He guided Pulaski County to the state semifinals during his tenure.

Turner served two stints as an assistant coach at Franklin County, the last of which was in 2011-2012 serving under former Eagles head coach Chris Jones.

Turner and Panthers head coach Clevie Adams were teammates on Ferrum’s 1988 NCAA Division III national semifinal and South Region title squad, which finished 11-1.

Santiago has served as an assistant coach at Averett University each of the last three years, working with the program’s receivers, running backs and defensive backs.

In 2021, his position group established program records for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Three of his receivers received all-league citations in the USA South Athletic Conference and one signed a professional contract with the Quad City Steam Wheelers.

During his college career at Emory & Henry College, Santiago was a three-time all-conference receiver in the ODAC and a three-time academic all-conference honoree.

Jacquis McCray, who joined the staff in February 2020 and served as defensive coordinator since May 2021, is leaving the Panthers' staff. Ferrum Assistant Athletic Director and Sports Information Director Gary Holden in an email.

Holden said McCray left to seek a coaching position "closer to his home.''

SALEM - Ferrum College’s softball team returns to action Saturday in the 2022 Mountain Mash tournament, hosted by Roanoke College at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex.

The Panthers (2-2) face Fredonia (N.Y.) State University at 10 a.m. and SUNY Oneonta at noon.

On Sunday, the Panthers travel to Fayetteville, N.C. for a non-conference doubleheader against Methodist (N.C.) University.

The first game of the twinbill is 1 p.m.

Ferrum squared its record this past weekend by sweeping Salem (N.C.) College in a non-league doubleheader contested at American National Bank Field, 8-0 and 9-1.

Lyndsey Sears (1-1) was the winning pitcher in the opener, working four innings, and Maggie McCray (1-0) claimed the victory in the second game, also tossing four innings.

Arielle Eure collected five hits in seven plate appearances in the two games. She belted three doubles, stole three bases, scored five runs and drove in two.

Brianna Coleman notched a pair of base hits in the first game for Salem (0-4).

In the first game, the Panthers scored four runs in the first inning and four in the second. The contest was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the run rule.

Ferrum outhit Salem, 10-3, and benefited from two Spirits errors, while played mistake-free defense.

In the second game, the Panthers led 7-0 through five innings after manufacturing two runs in the first, four in the second and one in the third. The contest was stopped after six innings because of the run rule.

Salem stymied Ferrum’s shut-out bid by tallying its lone run in the top of the sixth, then the Panthers responded with two runs in the last of the sixth to secure the win.

The Panthers outhit the Spirits, 16-2, and each team committed two errors.

