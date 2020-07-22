Mark McGlothlin (right) celebrates with one of his teammates after draining a putt on No. 18.
Brett Robinson (left) plays a shot out of a green-side bunker while teammate Carter Vance (right) watches Robinson's attempt take flight.
Pat Lawson employs his driver from the first tee.
Former Ferrum College All-American Darren Venable lifts his club after completing a putt on the final hole.
Former NBA and college basketball star Dell Curry (right), the tournament's special guest, watches as his approach from a green side bunker on No. 18 rolls toward the hole. Curry was able the execute the shot while it was raining.
Ferrum College Director of Athletics John Sutyak watches the flight of his golf ball as it comes off the club.
Jeff Nowoczynski (middle) fires a shot at the pin from a green-side bunker on No. 18 as partners Brian Quinlan (left) and Dell Curry (right) observe the attempt.
Alumni, former athletes, current and past coaches, administrators, friends of the school and friends of the football program spent Saturday on the tees, fairways, woods and greens while competing for prizes in the annual Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club in Troutville.
