You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hank Norton Memorial
0 comments

Hank Norton Memorial

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Alumni, former athletes, current and past coaches, administrators, friends of the school and friends of the football program spent Saturday on the tees, fairways, woods and greens while competing for prizes in the annual Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club in Troutville.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Baseball camp workouts
Sports

Baseball camp workouts

The annual Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) baseball camp completed a week of workouts Thursday morning at the Westlake Baptist C…

+4
Play Ball
Sports

Play Ball

SALEM — More than likely from now till the end of her softball career and into perpetuity, Franklin County’s Katelyn Craghead will be a game u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics