Alumni, former athletes, current and past coaches, administrators, friends of the school and friends of the football program spent Saturday on the tees, fairways, woods and greens while competing for prizes in the annual Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club in Troutville.

