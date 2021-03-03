Harley earns ODAC Player of the Week laurels

FOREST—Ferrum College senior attack Kaitlyn Harley has been selected Player of the Week in women’s lacrosse in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Harley, who hails from Waldorf, Md., is being cited for her play in three Panthers’ non-conference victories last week, all on the road. In those triumphs, she accumulated 12 points by netting 10 goals and distributing two assists.
Also, Harley claimed possession of two ground balls, won two draw controls and caused two turnovers.
Harley scored three goals and passed out one assist in a 14-8 win over Methodist (N.C.) University; she tallied three goals and distributed an assist in a 17-2 rout of North Carolina Wesleyan College, and netted four goals in a 10-4 triumph over Averett University.
This week marks the first week that the league’s weekly Player of the Week honor has been presented in women’s lacrosse this season.
The Panthers have won seven straight matches dating to last year’s abbreviated campaign that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Panthers were 4-0 when last year’s campaign ended.
Other weekly honorees are Alex Hoppers (women’s basketball, Emory & Henry College); Buzz Anthony (men’s basketball, Randolph-Macon College); Claire Galloway (women’s swimming, University of Lynchburg); Trevor O’Neill (men’s swimming, Lynchburg); Hannah Hull (softball, Pitcher of the Week, Virginia Wesleyan University); Daja Burgee (softball, Player of the Week, Virginia Wesleyan); Owen Tappy (baseball, Pitcher of the Week, Hampden-Sydney College); and Avery Neaves (baseball, Player of the Week, Lynchburg).
Also, Brett Tharp (football, Defensive Player of the Week, Bridgewater College); Grayson Overstreet (football, Offensive Player of the Week, Emory & Henry); Jared Medwar (men’s lacrosse, Hampden-Sydney); Christina Harris (women’s tennis, Lynchburg); and Jack Fishwick (men’s tennis, Roanoke College).
Panthers begin VU’s coaching term with a 1-0 win
FERRUM—Andres Solares scored the match’s lone goal Sunday when his header found the back of the net in the 73rd minute as Ferrum College edged Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Shenandoah University, 1-0, in the men’s soccer season opener for both clubs at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Solares’ header was courtesy of a direct kick by Martin Zuluaga.
The victory is the first intercollegiate triumph for first-year Panthers coach Felix Vu.
“I’m super proud of the guys for really showing against a tough Shenandoah side,’’ Vu said. “We have lots of things to work on, but I firmly believe that we can get where we need to be.
“Both teams have a lot to be proud of. Any time we can get a victory in our first game of the season is a positive.’’
With the win, Ferrum (1-0-0, 1-0-0 in the ODAC) ends a three-match losing streak dating to last season’s 10-win campaign. Also, the triumph is Ferrum’s first in a season-opening match since 2018 when the Panthers bested Southern Virginia University, 4-2.
The Panthers played the final 16 minutes of the match a man down after defender Daniel Aguirre received a red card and was ejected after committing a tactical advantage foul on a direct scoring opportunity.
Ferrum outshot Shenandoah (0-1-0, 0-1-0 in the ODAC) 13-10 and had a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal.
The Panthers attempted four shots in the opening half to one for the Hornets.
Four players accounted for eight of Shenandoah’s 10 shots, each with two.
Zuluaga took three shots for Ferrum.
Shenandoah saw two scoring chances nullified by offsides violations.
Corner kicks were even at 3.
Ferrum committed 19 fouls to 11 for Shenandoah.
Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters (1-0) registered three saves in 90 minutes of action.
Shenandoah netminder Sam Fischer (0-1) collected six saves in 90 minutes of play.
Ferrum returns to action Sunday against ODAC rival Eastern Mennonite University. Match time at Penn-Roediger Field is 1 p.m.
Generals top Panthers in women’s soccer, 5-1
LEXINGTON—Washington and Lee University netted the match’s first two goals and tallied its last three Sunday for a 5-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer victory over Ferrum College.
Four players accounted for the Generals’ scoring.
Freshman Sarah Crawford (Franklin County) scored the Panthers’ lone goal, the first of her college career, at 43:44 of the first half. Alex Mattson assisted on the goal.
Crawford’s goal cut a 2-0 Ferrum deficit in half just before intermission.
The Generals (2-0-0, 2-0-0 in the ODAC) own a 4-0 series lead over the Panthers (0-1-1, 0-1-1 in the ODAC) since the two teams became league rivals in 2018.
Cameron Grainger broke a scoreless stalemate at 16:34 and Lindsay White scored at 26:29 to produce Washington and Lee’s 2-0 edge.
Erin Hoeh tallied consecutive goals for the Generals 23 seconds apart—at 58:44 and 59:07—to make the count 4-1.
Ava Boussy closed the scoring at 70:01.
Washington and Lee finished the match with advantages in shots (32-3), shots on goal (17-1) and corner kicks (7-0).
The Generals committed six fouls to four for the Panthers, and had two scoring opportunities voided by offsides calls.
Ferrum goalkeeper Abbey Hayes totaled 11 saves.
Ferrum’s next match is Thursday, March 11 against ODAC foe Guilford (N.C.) College. Match time is 5 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.
Ferrum winning streak reaches 7 with 10-4 victory
DANVILLE- Ferrum College finished the first half with four consecutive goals and the second half with three in a row for a 10-4 non-conference women’s lacrosse victory over Averett University Sunday at Campbell Stadium.
With the victory, the Panthers’ current winning streak is enhanced to seven matches.
Kaitlyn Harley paced the Panthers (3-0) with four goals.
The contest was Ferrum’s third of the week, and the Panthers won the matches by 6, 15 and 6 goals.
“Playing three games in one week is challenging,’’ Panthers head coach Karen Harvey said. “(The Averett match) was a very physical game and I’m very proud of our effort.’’
The Cougars (2-2) led 1-0 before Erin Reynolds and Harley netted consecutive goals to give Ferrum the lead.
Averett squared the count at 2 before Ferrum responded with its four-goal surge to produce a 6-2 at intermission.
The Cougars scored the first goal of the second half and trailed 7-4 when the Panthers answered with their three-goal surge to close out the match.
Harley scored twice for the Panthers after halftime, while Reynolds, who finished with two goals and an assist, and Cooper, who totaled three goals, each tallied one.
Ferrum outshot Averett, 29-13, and held advantaged in ground balls (32-27), draw controls (9-7) and clears (14 of 22 to 11 of 27).
Averett committed 34 turnovers to 27 for Ferrum and was 0 of 1 in free position shots.
The Cougars were assessed 23 fouls to the Panthers’ 13 and were issued five yellow (warning) cards—two in the first half and three in the second.
Elizabeth Peasley led Averett with two goals.
Of the match’s 14 goals, six were aided by an assist.
Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) collected two assists for the Panthers.
Averett goalkeeper Kaylee Joblon (0-1) collected 11 saves in 60 minutes of action.
Ferrum netminder Faith Chubbuck (2-0) registered four saves in 60 minutes of play.
The Panthers’ next match is Friday against non-conference foe Pfeiffer (N.C.) University.
Match time is 3 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Ferrum begins a five-match homestand with Friday’s contest.
A previously set, non-conference match against Greensboro (N.C.) College scheduled for today at home has been canceled.