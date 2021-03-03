Harley earns ODAC Player of the Week laurels

FOREST—Ferrum College senior attack Kaitlyn Harley has been selected Player of the Week in women’s lacrosse in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Harley, who hails from Waldorf, Md., is being cited for her play in three Panthers’ non-conference victories last week, all on the road. In those triumphs, she accumulated 12 points by netting 10 goals and distributing two assists.

Also, Harley claimed possession of two ground balls, won two draw controls and caused two turnovers.

Harley scored three goals and passed out one assist in a 14-8 win over Methodist (N.C.) University; she tallied three goals and distributed an assist in a 17-2 rout of North Carolina Wesleyan College, and netted four goals in a 10-4 triumph over Averett University.

This week marks the first week that the league’s weekly Player of the Week honor has been presented in women’s lacrosse this season.

The Panthers have won seven straight matches dating to last year’s abbreviated campaign that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Panthers were 4-0 when last year’s campaign ended.