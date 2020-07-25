Harper, Craft, Leonard claim Hall of Fame crowns

SALEM - Ashton Harper, Darrell Craft and Carl Leonard were the winners of the 2020 Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame's Junior, Senior and Super Seniors tournaments contested Thursday and Friday.

Play in the 36-hole, stroke-play tournaments began at The Westlake Golf and Country Club in Hardy and concluded at Hanging Rock Golf Club in Salem.

Harper, a prep standout at Class 3 Lord Botetourt, led from wire-to-wire. He carded rounds of 72 (The Westlake) and 73 (Hanging Rock) for a 145 total and a three-stroke win over Samir Davidov, (74-74, 148)), his Cavaliers' teammate.

Carson Moore of Boones Mill, a rising eighth grader at Benjamin Franklin Middle School who is in Franklin County's golf program, finished sixth with a 157 (80-77) and Slade Aliff of Hardy (77-75, 152) who plays for Roanoke Valley Christian, came in fourth.

Roanoke Valley Country Club, which featured five of the top seven finishers (Harper, Davidov, Aliff, Moore and Peyton Spangler), captured top team honors by 25 strokes over Blacksburg, 443-468.

Also posting a team score was Hidden Valley Country Club (473).

Craft (74-72, 146) won the Seniors champion (golfers 50 and older) by one stroke over Danny Hopkins (76-71, 147) and two shots over Jack Allara II (73-75, 148).

Craft was representing Roanoke Country Club.

Roanoke Country Club won the team title by one stroke over Hidden Valley Country Club, 452-453.

Eight clubs competed for top team accolades.

Leonard (67-73, 140) won the Super Seniors title by two strokes over a trio of rivals: Dennis Fields (71-71, 142), Hal Clary (72-70, 142) of Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club and Jim Wright (73-69, 142).