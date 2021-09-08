Harper establishes program record in triumph

FERRUM—A record-setting, fourth-quarter performance by Dominique Harper Sunday guided Ferrum College’s field hockey team to an 8-0, non-conference, shut-out triumph over Meredith (N.C.) College at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Panthers (2-0) have won consecutive matches for the first time since September 2019 when they last claimed back-to-back wins.
It marks the first time in program history that Ferrum has started a season by winning its first two matches.
Meredith (0-1) was competing in its first intercollegiate field hockey match.
Ferrum led 4-0 when Harper began her scoring spree—a surge that enabled the Panthers to double the spread with less than two minutes to play.
Harper, a senior, tallied her goals at 50:54 52:34, 57:07 and 58:23.
Each of her goals was produced by an assist: two by Reagan Aldridge and one each by Thabelo Nemulodi and Emily Campbell.
Harper established new program standards for goals scored in a match (4) and shots attempted (11).
The previous best total for goals scored had been achieved by eight players.
The previous mark for shots attempted was 10, set by Danielle Simon
and Sierra Magdaleno both in a Sept. 20, 2017 match against Sweet Briar College.
The Panthers led 1-0 after the first quarter, 2-0 at intermission and 4-0 after three periods of play.
“Overall, it was a great team effort. We battled through the heat and some numbers down situations and still maintained our focus and composure of which I’m very proud,’’ said Carrie Austin, Ferrum’s head coach since the sport’s revival and return to the Panthers’ intercollegiate athletic roster in 2014.
“I saw some great finishes as well. This has been a solid first week for us.’’
“We’re looking forward to continuing to build,’’ Austin said.
Campbell tallied Ferrum’s initial two goals at 11:24 and 20:38, while Nemulodi and Aldridge scored at 30:36 and 32:55.
The Panthers outshot Meredith 31-3 and held edges in shots on goal (23-0) and penalty corners (8-3) at match’s end.
Ferrum committed 55 fouls to 28 for Meredith.
Meredith goalkeeper Shae-Lynn Henderson (0-1) played all 60 minutes and registered 15 saves.
Ferrum goalkeeper T.J. Baker (2-0) played 45 minutes and recorded no saves.
The Panthers return to action today against Sweet Briar
Match time at Adams Stadium is 7 p.m.
Shut-out triumph ends field hockey skid FERRUM—Ferrum College scored once in the first quarter and twice in the final frame Thursday for a 3-0 non-conference, shut-out field hockey victory over Southern Virginia University at W.B. Adams Field in the season opener for both clubs.
With the win, Ferrum (1-0) stops a 20-match losing streak dating to the 2019 season.
The skid followed a 2-0 triumph over Southern Virginia (0-1) on Sept. 24 of that year.
The Panthers lost 11 straight matches after that win and was 0-9 during their spring 2021 campaign.
Ferrum’s triumph is its first in a season opener since field hockey returned to the college’s athletics roster in 2014.
Olivia Turner scored what proved to be the match-winning goal in the third minute of play.
The count was 1-0 until Victoria Tyler and Sierra Hines scored at 50:11 and 59:50.
Reagan Aldridge assisted on two of Ferrum’s goals.
Dominique Harper took five shots for the Panthers, while Mariely Aquin attempted three shots for Southern Virginia.
Ferrum outshot Southern Virginia 17-7 and held advantages in shots on goal (9-1) and penalty corners (12-6).
The Panthers committed 32 fouls to 25 for Southern Virginia.
Southern Virginia goalkeeper Anna Bonney registered six saves.
Ferrum goalkeeper T.J. Baker recorded one save. Both played all 60 minutes.
The Panthers were scheduled to face Ohio Wesleyan University Saturday, but that match was cancelled because COVID-19 issues within the Ohio Wesleyan program, Ferrum athletics officials said.
Wasps blank Panthers
in non-league playEMORY—Emory & Henry College netted a goal in each half Saturday and defeated Ferrum College, 2-0, in a non-conference women’s soccer match at Fred Selfe Stadium.
Grace Williams netted what proved to be the match-winning goal for the Wasps (2-0) at 30:53.
E&H added a second tally at 68:15 courtesy of Olivia Haynes.
Both goals were unassisted scores.
Former Franklin County prep stars Amber Altice, a junior forward, and Ashlee Jordan, a junior midfielder, saw action for E&H.
Altice, who suffered a season-ending injury in a match against Ferrum during her freshman year, took two shots, one of which was on goal, in 57 minutes of action.
Jordan, one of her team’s two field performers who played all 90 minutes, attempted one shot, which was on goal.
The Wasps outshot the Panthers (0-3), 28-10, holding advantages of 16-3 in the first half and 12-7 in the second.
Sydney Kincaid took three shots for Ferrum, while Ashlynn Mitcham and Brady Hentz each took two.
Haynes attempted nine shots for E&H, four of which were on goal.
The Wasps took eight corner kicks, five in the first half, three in the second, to none for the Panthers.
Ferrum commited nine fouls to E&H’s eight, and the Panthers committed the match’s lone offsides infraction.
E&H goalkeeper Natalie Capone finished the match with seven saves. Ferrum counterpart Ali Austin totaled nine saves.
Mary Baldwin defeats Ferrum in overtimeFERRUM—Annie Ammons tallied the match-winning goal 13 seconds into overtime Friday to lead Mary Baldwin University to a 2-1 victory over Ferrum College in a non-conference women’s soccer match at Penn-Roediger Field.
Ammons scored two goals for Mary Baldwin (1-0), which opened its season with the triumph. She netted her goals at 66:31 and 90:13.
Ammons broke through up the middle and placed her match-winning shot to the upper left portion of Ferrum’s goal. She dissect the net from 30 yards to score during regulation play.
Ammons finished the match with four shots.
All of the match’s three goals were scored after intermission.
Mary Baldwin erased a 1-0 deficit en route to their win.
Allison Setlak scored the Panthers’ lone goal, an unassisted tally, at 49:52.
Jamie Adams led Ferrum in shots with four.
Ferrum outshot Mary Baldwin 14-8 and held a 5-3 edge in corner kicks. Shots on goal were even at 8.
Ferrum committed six fouls to Mary Baldwin’s four.
Mary Baldwin was charged with two offsides violations, the only ones of the match.
Mary Baldwin goalkeeper Anyka Wilkin collected seven saves. Ferrum counterpart Ali Austin recorded six saves.
Earls’ hat trick stymies
Panthers, 3-1DANVILLE—Piedmont (Ga.) University’s Cameron Earls tallied a hat trick—three goals scored—in the opening 29 minutes of the match Saturday in a 3-1 non-conference men’s soccer triumph over Ferrum College at Averett University’s Frank R. Campbell Stadium.
The Panthers (0-3) prevented the shutout when Jeffery Calix converted a penalty kick at 83:18.
The goal is Ferrum’s first this season.
Earls netted his goals at 5:49, 26:47 and 28:35 and each was aided by an assist.
Earles took six shots for Piedmont (1-1), while three players each attempted three shots for Ferrum.
Piedmont outshot Ferrum 22-12 and held advantages in shots on goal (8-4) and corner kicks (9-3) at the conclusion of the contest.
Ferrum suffered its fifth straight loss dating to its spring 2021 campaign.
Piedmont was charged with eight fouls to six for Ferrum, but the Panthers committed two offsides violations, the only such infractions of ther match.
C.J. Wyborn (1-1), Piedmont’s goalkeeper, totaled three saves, while Ferrum’s William Winters (0-3) had five saves. Both played all 90 minutes in net.
Ferrum returns to action today with a non-league match against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Guilford (N.C.) College.
The Panthers’ home opener kicks off at 8 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.
First-year Ferrum head coach Matt Cureton is a former Guilford assistant.
The Quakers are a season removed from playing for the ODAC championship; they lost to the University of Lynchburg in the finals of the league’s postseason tournament.
Cougars shut out Panthers, 3-0DANVILLE—Three players each netted a goal Friday as Averett University blanked Ferrum College, 3-0, in a non-conference men’s soccer match at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.
Averett (1-1) squared its record with the victory, while Ferrum dropped its second match of the season.
The Cougars led 2-0 at intermission and tallied their final goal with eight minutes to play.
Rion Klass, at 5:42, Agustin Jaraba, at 31:32, and Leevi Partanen, at 81:59, scored goals for Averett.
Jaraba took five shots.
Two of the three goals were unassisted.
Erik Blick was credited with an assist.
The Cougars outshot the Panthers 21-4 and held advantages in shots on goal (9-1) and corner kicks (9-2).
Each team was charged with six fouls.
Averett committed three offsides violations, while Ferrum committed one.
Nicolas Berruti took three shots for the Panthers.
Ferrum falls to Carolina, PfeifferMISENHEIMER, N.C.—Ferrum College dropped a pair of non-conference volleyball matches Saturday: 3-0 to Carolina University and 3-1 to Pfeiffer University.
Both matches were staged at Pfeiffer.
Set scores from the Carolina contest were 25-13, 25-23, 25-18.
Set scores from the Pfeiffer contest were 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13.
In the match against Carolina, Destinee Hardamon led the Bruins with 15 kills and seven digs and Regan Adams had 13 digs, while Chiara Mottola collected three blocks and Becky Walker served four aces and Kamra King passed out 30 assists.
For the Panthers (0-3), Taylor Joyner netted nine kills, Makaila Veney totaled two blocks, Savanna Walker claimned 10 digs, Arielle Tritt served two aces and Shelby Waltrip distributed 12 assists.
The Bruins held advantages in hitting percentage (.233 to .098), blocks (4.0 to 2.0) and aces (8-4), while the Panthers had a 33-30 edge in digs.
In the match against Pfeiffer, Morgan Shrader paced the Falcons with 15 kills and 12 digs, while Anya Parker netted 12 kills and Madison Honeycutt totaled 10 kills.
Also, Emma Gray Beacham collected 19 digs and served four aces.
For the Panthers, Joyner had seven kills, while Anna Rymer finished the match with six kills and three aces.
M’Kayla McBride collected four blocks, Waltrip passed out nine assists to go along with nine digs and Tritt distributed13 assists and totaled eight digs.
Pfeifffer claimed advantages in hitting percentage (.287 to .136) and digs (56-41) at match’s end, while Ferrum held a 6.0 to 3.0 edge in blocks. Aces were even at nine.
Women’s golf team opens
season in Ohio tourneyGRANVILLE, Ohio—Ferrum College’s women’s golf team opened its 2021-2022 season by competing in the two-day Lynn Scweizer Invitational at the Denison Golf Club.
Three golfers played for the Panthers; therefore they were unable to compete for team accolades.
Jiwanan Masoot led Ferrum with rounds of 81-77 for a 158 total.
Also, Hunter Tharpe (92-91) finished with a 183 and Caroline King (90-100) finished with a 190.
“Overall, the ladies played really well. We had some first tournament jitters, but once we got over that we played pretty well,’’ Panthers head coach Erick Cox said.
“We were lead by sophomore Jiwanan Masoot with a record-breaking performance for one (day) and two (days) totals. There is a lot we still need to work on, but we’re heading in the right direction.’’
Emory (Ga.) University won the team title with a 590 total, followed by host Denison (Ohio) University (628) and Stevenson (Md.) University (646).
Emory golfers finished first, second and third on the individual leader board.
Ellen Dong and Irene Wang shared the title with a 144 total with Sharon Mun (145) claiming third, one stroke in arrears.
Ferrum’s next tournament is the Bridgewater Invitational, Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20-21 at Lakeview Golf Club.
Bridgewater College is the tournament’s host school.