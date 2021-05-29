Harrison advances to 400-meter finals

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ferrum College sophomore Dazon Harrison competes for a national championship today in the men's 400-meter run at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field championships at North Carolina A&T State University.

The championship race is set for noon.

Harrison becomes the second Ferrum student-athlete to compete for an individual national championship in Division III.

In 2017, former wrestler Zach Beckner reached the finals of the 125-pound weight class at the national championships and placed second.

Harrison won his qualifying race Friday afternoon in 48.31 seconds to earn a spot in today's eight-man final.

By advancing to today's race, Harrison becomes Ferrum's first All-American in Outdoor Track and Field.

Earlier this month, Harrison became the first Ferrum student-athlete to win a championship in the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

! I’m so proud of this young man and I’m so proud and blessed to be his coach,'' Ferrum head coach Mark White said of Harrison in a Facebook post regarding Friday's victory.

Harrison, who hails from Fairfax County and who prepped at Annandale, was featured in Friday's edition of The Franklin News-Post.