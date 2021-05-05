Harrison wins ODAC track championship

LYNCHBURG—Dazon Harrison has captured Ferrum College’ first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) individual or team championship in school history by winning the men’s 400-meter run Sunday at the league’s postseason outdoor track and field meet at the University of Lynchburg.

Harrison’s crossed the finish line in 48.10 seconds.

Harrison won his preliminary race in the event to qualify for the finals.

Also, Harrison finished second in the 200-meter dash in 21.99 seconds and placed in the top 10 in the 100-meter dash in 22.11 seconds.

Joshua Ellerbe finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in 10.91 seconds and Dom Philpot came in 10th in the 400-meter run in 51.47 seconds.

The Panthers 4x400 meter relay quartet of Philpot, Alberto Pineiro, Seth Shaffer and Harrison finished third in 3:26.41.

For Ferrum’s women’s team, Genesis Pineiro placed seventh in the 800-meter run in 2:28.47, a personal-best time.

Abigail McGovern posted a finishing time of 2:58.12 and Escarlen Vasquez was next for the Panthers in 3:19.72.

Elina Baltins competed in the 400-meter run and finished in 1:10.67.