Harvey, Hughes are honored by IWLCA
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Harvey, Hughes are honored by IWLCA

FERRUM - Ferrum College student-athletes Micaela Harvey and Natalie Hughes have been selected to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III Honor Roll for 2021.

The IWLCA has cited 922 student-athletes from 190 Division III colleges and universities.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must have attained junior, senior or graduate student standing and have achieved a cumulative grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.5 or better.

Harvey, a former Franklin County prep standout, is a rising senior, and is majoring in accounting/business administration.

Hughes is a rising senior majoring in elementary education/special education endorsement.

The Panthers are coached by Karen Harvey, Micaela Harvey’s mother, who begins her 16th season as head coach in 2022.

Ferrum finished the 2021 campaign with a 9-5 overall record (4-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)) and hosted a first-round match in the league’s post-season tournament, falling to Randolph-Macon College, 14-4.

Besides Ferrum and Randolph-Macon, players from ODAC programs Guilford (N.C.) College, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Sweet Briar College, University of Lynchburg, Virginia Wesleyan University and Washington and Lee University are honored.

