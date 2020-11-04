Harvick fails to qualify for 'Final Four'

Denny Hamlin won the first stage, had the fastest lap of the night, and finished third in the second stage. He led three time for 42 laps, but his early strength was negated by a late pit penalty, and he came away 11th.

Hamlin was assessed a penalty on a pit stop on Lap 260, forcing him to pit a second time and go to the back. He came out of the pit stop 29th.

Hamlin still earned enough points on the day to reach the championship four, and said he didn’t believe the team had an “awful” night. He wanted to be conservative at the end and not get caught up in any battles.

“We didn’t want to be a part of it,” he said. “We did just enough. That’s what we needed to is do enough to make it to Phoenix and give ourselves a shot at the championship.

"This team definitely deserves to be in the Championship Four.

“We just struggled so 11th was pretty much all we could muster there at the end. Luckily, those guys didn’t have a stellar race,'' Hamlin said.

Hamlin has seven wins this season, the second most in the Cup Series.