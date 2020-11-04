Harvick fails to qualify for 'Final Four'

MARTINSVILLE - Despite the fact Kevin Harvick won a series-leading nine races this season, he’ll be missing from this weekend's championship after finishing 17th at Martinsville Speedway.
Harvick started Sunday sixth, but said on his radio early on his car was "horrible." He was running 10th on lap 120, and gradually kept falling further back. By lap 146 he was in 25th and below the championship cutoff.
Harvick was forced to pit under green on lap 183, and returned to the track two laps down.
The bad luck continued from there - he fell back as far as 31st.
On lap 215, a caution came out, but seconds earlier race-leader Chase Elliott passed Timmy Hill on turn 3, giving Hill the free pass back onto the lead circuit and keeping Harvick a lap down.
Harvick finally got the free pass on lap 398, and tried climbing the leaderboard from there.
Knowing every place mattered, coming around turn 4 on the final lap, Harvick tried to spin Kyle Busch at the finish line to get an extra spot, but ended up wrecking himself into the inside wall just short of the start-finish line.
“That was a last ditch effort,” Harvick said of his last-lap attempt. “Sorry to put him in the middle of me trying to gain a point.”
Harvick’s was the dominant team all season, but struggled in the round of eight with finishes of second, 16th, and 17th.
“Not a great three weeks. Didn’t go our way,” he said. “We fought for everything we had and just came up short.''
Denny Hamlin, who has won seven races this season, begrudged the NASCAR playoff format that leaves Harvick out of title contention.
“They wanted a Game 7 moment. The only issues I have is you can’t ignore the first 8 innings,” Hamlin said, using a baseball analogy.
“Harvick and I have dominated most of the season. But three races on the schedule… these championship are a little different than what they used to be. They come down to one race and it’s not a full body of work for the whole season anymore.
“As far as excitement, we're sure we got excitement here in the final week and we’ve got the guy with nine wins not the final four.”
“These championships aren’t like winning like Petty and Earnhardt used to win them,” Harvick said. “You have to put them together three weeks at a time. It just comes down to one race and it came down to one race for us tonight and we came up short.”
LATE PENALTY DROPS HAMLIN OUT OF TOP 10
Denny Hamlin won the first stage, had the fastest lap of the night, and finished third in the second stage. He led three time for 42 laps, but his early strength was negated by a late pit penalty, and he came away 11th.
Hamlin was assessed a penalty on a pit stop on Lap 260, forcing him to pit a second time and go to the back. He came out of the pit stop 29th.
Hamlin still earned enough points on the day to reach the championship four, and said he didn’t believe the team had an “awful” night. He wanted to be conservative at the end and not get caught up in any battles.
“We didn’t want to be a part of it,” he said. “We did just enough. That’s what we needed to is do enough to make it to Phoenix and give ourselves a shot at the championship.
"This team definitely deserves to be in the Championship Four.
“We just struggled so 11th was pretty much all we could muster there at the end. Luckily, those guys didn’t have a stellar race,'' Hamlin said.
Hamlin has seven wins this season, the second most in the Cup Series.
“Who knows how it’ll turn out. One race, winner take all, you never know,” he said. “We can win any week. We know that. I wouldn’t bet against us.''
KESELOWSKI OVERCOMES PENALTY
Brad Keselowski overcame a speeding penalty on pit road with about 90 laps to go to fight back to a fourth-place finish and reach the championship four on points over Harvick.
“I was part race car driver, part mathematician,” Keselowski said of his points watching in the final laps.
Keselowski said he was disappointed in the speeding penalty and that he didn’t fully understand why it was assessed.
Keselowski said he was worried about Harvick late as the Stewart-Haas Racing driver tried to battle his way through the field to get as many finishing places as he could to reach the title race.
“Just trying to control what you can control. I can’t control the No. 4 car (Harvick) or those other guys. All you can do it run your own race,” he said.
“Just a hard fought day… I hope you guys had fun. It was a hell of a race.”
LOGANO CONFIDENT HEADING TO PHOENIX
Logano locked his way into the championship two weeks ago with a win at Kansas Speedway; he got some needed momentum with a third-place finish.
“What a crazy race it was today” Logano said. “Glad we were able to keep some momentum up and get a good starting spot for next week… we’re ready to try to win our second championship.”
Logano said he thinks having a win and a locked-in spot in the championship gave his team an advantage to work on his car for two weeks.
He called his pit crew incredible, and said his team is confident going for a second series championship in three years.
“We’ll believe in ourselves first. I’ll tell you again we’re the favorites to win this thing. That’s how it is in my mind,” he said. “The top four cars, those championship four cars are all going to racing for the win. That’s something we can all be sure of.”
TIRE ISSUE DOOMS TRUEX’S TITLE HOPES
Martin Truex Jr. led four times for 129 laps. But it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and Truex finished the race just out of the pits.
Following a battle for the lead with Elliot on lap 470, Truex started reporting issues with his car on his radio.
Truex said he felt his car was “perfect” before the pit stop just before the issues began. But right away he knew something was wrong, feeling really tight and a vibration.
Four laps later, Truex pitted under green with a loose wheel, dropping him off the lead lap and taking away his championship hopes.
Just typical Martinsville. We battle with the car all day long and kept making adjustments...
“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “I think we should be the one in victory lane right now, but you’ve got to do it all. Just a little mistake right there.”
Truex entered Sunday's event with a two-race winning streak. He qualified for the championship race in Homestead-Miami (Fla.) last year by claiming his first victory at Martinsville in postseason race No. 7.
BOWMAN HAPPY WITH PLAYOFF PERFORMANCE
Alex Bowman finished sixth, his seventh top 10 showing in the playoffs and his best career effort at Martinsville.
“It was definitely solid. We just weren’t really a threat to win, but we had a solid race car and a solid day,” he said.
“Just trying to learn. I struggle here and I know what I do wrong and look at the data of what I do wrong and I still continue to do that wrong thing. It’s just natural to me.”
Bowman was eliminated from the playoffs, but said he’s proud of trending upwards at the end of the season.
“I think if we ran like we’ve run the last 13, 14 weeks all year we would have enough playoff points and probably be going to the round of 4,” he said.
“We’ve been great during the playoffs, we just need to run that well year. I think we‘re plenty capable of it. Just got off track this summer.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!