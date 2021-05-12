 Skip to main content
Hayes makes all-conference squad
Ferrum College goalkeeper Abbey Hayes is a third-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honoree in women’s soccer.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FOREST—Ferrum College goalkeeper Abbey Hayes has earned third-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in women’s soccer by a vote of the league’s head coaches based on her play during the Panthers’ 2021 spring season, her sophomore campaign.

Hayes is the second Ferrum’s soccer player to garner all-conference honors since the Panthers began play in the ODAC in the fall of 2018; teammate Casey Raggett received third-team accolades in 2019.

Hayes, who hails from Virginia Beach, collected 58 saves and achieved an .817 save percentage. She earned two shut-out victories.

Hayes’ .817 save percentage and 58 saves were increases from .733 and 11 marks from her freshman year when she shared time in net with a veteran senior.

Ferrum played seven matches during a shortened spring season and finished 2-3-2.

The Panthers bested conference rivals Guilford (N.C.) College and Emory & Henry College and played league foes Roanoke College and Randolph-Macon College to 0-0 ties.

Ferrum failed to qualify for ODAC’s post-season tournament.

Besides Ferrum, players from Roanoke, Emory & Henry, Randolph-Macon, Bridgewater College, University of Lynchburg, Virginia Wesleyan College, Washington and Lee University and Shenandoah University are honored.

Earning top individual honors are Hanna Randolph, a midfielder from Bridgewater (Player of the Year); Morgan O’Neil, a forward from Roanoke (Rookie of the Year); Mike Van Horne of Bridgewater (Coach of the Year) and Casey Kent of Ranoldph-Macon (Scholar-Athlete).

