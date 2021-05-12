Hayes makes all-conference squad

FOREST—Ferrum College goalkeeper Abbey Hayes has earned third-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in women’s soccer by a vote of the league’s head coaches based on her play during the Panthers’ 2021 spring season, her sophomore campaign.

Hayes is the second Ferrum’s soccer player to garner all-conference honors since the Panthers began play in the ODAC in the fall of 2018; teammate Casey Raggett received third-team accolades in 2019.

Hayes, who hails from Virginia Beach, collected 58 saves and achieved an .817 save percentage. She earned two shut-out victories.

Hayes’ .817 save percentage and 58 saves were increases from .733 and 11 marks from her freshman year when she shared time in net with a veteran senior.

Ferrum played seven matches during a shortened spring season and finished 2-3-2.

The Panthers bested conference rivals Guilford (N.C.) College and Emory & Henry College and played league foes Roanoke College and Randolph-Macon College to 0-0 ties.

Ferrum failed to qualify for ODAC’s post-season tournament.