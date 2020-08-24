Hearn-Varner twosome wins Member-Guest crown

Coty Hearn and Bryce Varner fired a second-round 61 Sunday to rally from a five-shot deficit en route to four-shot victory in Willow Creek Country Club’s annual Member-Guest tournament.
Hearn and Varner (65-61, 126, 14-under-par), both of whom hails from Bassett, were in third place in the championship flight after Saturday’s opening round. But the duo was able to out-duel the twosomes of Scott Hall and Matt Chandler and Marty Anderson and Ethan Dudley over the tournament’s closing 18 holes.
Hall and Chandler (60-70, 130, 10-under par) were seeking a repeat championship in this tournament, but they saw their bid falter after posting a par score on Sunday.
Anderson and Dudley (62-68, 130, 10-under-par) were two shots in arrears after Saturday’s round.
Hearn, a Willow Creek member, is a former junior college golfer at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville and he competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) tournament in 2019.
Varner plays golf for NCAA Division II University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Both are former prep performers for Class 3 Bassett which faced off against Franklin County during the Eagles tenure in the Piedmont District.
In the first flight, the team of David Aveline and Daryl Byrd (59-63, 122, 18-under par) claimed a wire-to-wire victory, besting the twosomes of Elbert Foley and Landon Prillaman (69-67, 136) and David Mason and Joseph Mason (65-71, 136).
In the second flight, the duo of Ray Hundley and Travis Hundley (67-70, 137, 3-under-par) earned a three-stroke victory over the team of Jason Perdue and Matt Powers (73-67, 140, even-par).
In the third flight, the duo of Mark Hudson and Ricky Matthews (69-73, 142, 2-over-par) took first-place laurels by one shot over the team of Todd Hammock and Tony Hutchins (70-73, 143, 3-over-par) and two shots over the pairing of Jerome Reynolds and Tom Medford (73-71, 144, 4-over-par).
In the fourth flight, the team of Wayne Webb and David Davis (71-75, 146, 6-over-par) won by eight shots over the duo of Roger Lynch and Chad France (78-76, 154, 14-over-par) and the twosome Dick Lang and Mike Brooks (79-75, 154, 14-over-par).
Forty, two-player teams competed in the tournament.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!