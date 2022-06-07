Heck joins sports information staff

FERRUM - Benton Heck, a Ferrum College graduate, has been hired by the college as assistant sports information director.

Heck starts in his new position July 1.

Heck earned his bachelor's in recreation leadership with a minor in business this past April.

Heck will assist Sports Information Director Gary Holden to help promote Ferrum's student-athletes, coaches and teams.

"Ferrum is a special place and I am excited to continue working with our student-athletes, coaches and teams,'' Heck said.

Heck first served as a volunteer with the sports information office student staff from January through October 2021.

Then, he joined the Ferrum athletics staff as a seasonal employee in November 2021, serving as a sports information student assisistant.

In his three semesters with the Ferrum staff, Heck has helped with live streaming broadcasts, including setup and breakdown of equipment, graphic overlays and on-air commentary.

Also, he has helped with in-game live statistics, serving as a primary statistician for the majority of Ferrum's athletic teams.

Heck has run many home athletic contests throughout the past seven months as a seasonal employee, and assisted on several video projects.

"Benton has done a great job in his role with our office the past three semesters, providing valuable assistance," Holden said. "His knowledge of our office will be beneficial.

"Benton has been involved with the current redesign and relaunch of our athletics website and will be a key contributor as we get ready to host the 2023 NCAA Division III Wrestling tournament next March."

Providing content for the college's athletics website (ferrumpanthers.com), Heck has written and posted many post-game releases and student-athlete award announcements.

The website is undergoing a redesign this summer and Heck has been actively involved with design and layout features of the new site.

Ferrum holds membership with the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) and both Heck and Holden are active with nominating student-athletes for awards and voting on All-State teams.