Henderson is appointed to executive staff

MARTINSVILLE– Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) Director of Athletics Brian Henderson is taking on a new assignment—he has been named to the college’s Executive Leadership team by new president Greg Hodges, according to a press release from the school.

Henderson’s new job title is Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Inclusion.

In his new role, Henderson will continue to overseeing all aspects of the college’s intercollegiate athletics and intramural sports.

In addition, Henderson will now be responsible for the administration of co-curricular operations and will provide leadership for student engagement, inclusion, and retention efforts across campus.

“I am delighted to welcome Brian Henderson to my Executive Leadership Team,” Hodges said. “He has led our institution through a major expansion of athletics that is reaping significant benefits for our campus and our community.

While continuing to serve as our Athletic Director, he will now assist us in developing our institution’s new strategic plan which will align with the Virginia Community College System’s statewide plan entitled Opportunity 2027.”