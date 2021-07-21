Henderson is appointed to executive staff

MARTINSVILLE– Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) Director of Athletics Brian Henderson is taking on a new assignment—he has been named to the college’s Executive Leadership team by new president Greg Hodges, according to a press release from the school.
Henderson’s new job title is Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Inclusion.
In his new role, Henderson will continue to overseeing all aspects of the college’s intercollegiate athletics and intramural sports.
In addition, Henderson will now be responsible for the administration of co-curricular operations and will provide leadership for student engagement, inclusion, and retention efforts across campus.
“I am delighted to welcome Brian Henderson to my Executive Leadership Team,” Hodges said. “He has led our institution through a major expansion of athletics that is reaping significant benefits for our campus and our community.
While continuing to serve as our Athletic Director, he will now assist us in developing our institution’s new strategic plan which will align with the Virginia Community College System’s statewide plan entitled Opportunity 2027.”
Henderson received his master’s degree in sports management from Virginia State University in 2007 and began working at PHCC as the head women’s basketball coach in 2012.
In 2014, Henderson was promoted to Athletic Director.
For several years, Henderson was also responsible for much of PHCC’s campus life activities before the college hired a full-time Campus Life Coordinator.
In 2020, Henderson was appointed as the chair of the Equity Alliance and Response Committee.
In many ways, Henderson’s new position incorporates elements from each of his previous roles.
As the Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Inclusion, Henderson will lean on the experiences he gained while working in athletics, campus life, and diversity to oversee these same areas from a new seat.
“I’d like to thank Dr. Hodges and the ELT for welcoming me into this new role. While this is a new title, my goals for the students of PHCC have not changed. This only allows me to focus on them even more, “Henderson said.
“...Anything I can do to further enhance [students’] experiences is a job I’ll gladly accept and embrace.’’
—Submitted by PHCC Public Relations