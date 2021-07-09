Related to this story

CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION

Ferrum Sluggers defeated the Pirates, 14-4, Friday night to capture the 2021 championship in Franklin County Baseball Inc.’s age 9-10 division…

July fishing report

This will be one of the most challenging months to fish at Smith Mountain Lake due to the hot weather and heavy boat traffic.