LYNCHBURG—University of Lynchburg claimed its third win in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Wednesday with an 88-78 men’s basketball triumph over Ferrum College at John M. Turner Gymnasium.

The loss spoiled a career-best 40-point performance by Ferrum’s Deshone Hicks, who also grabbed four rebounds and passed out four assists.

Hicks was eight points shy of breaking the program’s single-game scoring standard, set by former standout Andre Levisy (47 points) in a Feb. 4, 1989 contest against Upsala.

Hicks played all 40 minutes. He was 13 of 26 (50%) from the field, 7 of 14 (50%) from the 3-point arc and 7 of 7 (100%) from the free-throw line.

Lynchburg led 29-11 in the first half after a 14-0 scoring surge and the Hornets held a 15-point, 44-29, advantage at halftime.

With the win, the Hornets (6-16, 3-10 ODAC) avenge an earlier-season loss to the Panthers (9-14, 5-9 in the ODAC).

The Panthers were within nine points, 60-51, with 9:27 left, but the Hornets would respond with a scoring surge that would push the spread back to 20 points with 4:59 showing.

Calvin Washington tallied 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Ferrum and Johnny Franklin had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Hornets netted the game’s first seven points.

Alex Finch’s double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds paced Lynchburg. Also, he distributed three assists.

Trey Pitman finished with 16 points and three rebounds and Miles Taylor totaled 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Ferrum’s next game is Saturday against ODAC foe Hampden-Sydney College, ranked No. 17 nationally in NCAA Division III.

The Panthers celebrate Senior Day in the 2 p.m. matinee at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.