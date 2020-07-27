Prep sports are slated to return in December

CHARLOTTESVILLE — By a vote of the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Executive Committee, high school sports in Virginia will return in late December, but not in their traditional order of play.

Model 3, a condensed interscholastic plan, was approved by a vote of 34-1-0.

Under Model 3, the winter sports season begins December 14 and runs through February 20, 2021 with boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys and girls indoor track and field, boys and girls swimming and diving and wrestling.

The first contest date is December 28.

Franklin County High School does not compete in diving and gymnastics.

“I’m just glad that we have the opportunity to let the kids play, Franklin County head boys varsity basketball coach Tom Hering said. “I’m glad they voted on (Model 3). It gives all sports a chance to play, but there are no guarantees, I’m sure.

“I don’t know how many people will be able to come and watch us play when the time comes. That will be depending on what phase (the state) is in, I guess,’’ Hering said.

The fall sports campaign begins February 15, 2021 and runs through May 1 with competitive cheer, boys and girls cross country, field hockey, football, golf and volleyball.

The first contest date is March 1.

Franklin County does not compete in field hockey.

The spring sports campaign begins April 12 and runs through June 26 with baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls soccer, softball, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls outdoor track and field.