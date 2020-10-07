Hoffman, Hudgins, Wade, Hoyt foursome wins benefit tournament

MONETA — The quartet of Luke Hoffman, David Hudgins, Michael Wade and Robert Hoyt claimed top honors in Saturday’s third annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament at The Westlake Golf and Country Club.

Hoffman, Hudgins and Hoyt are former Franklin County prep golfers.

The winning foursome carded a 47 in the 18-hole, stroke-play, Captain’s Choice tournament.

Hoffman, Hudgins, Wade and Hoyt won by six strokes over the second-place team of Jared Bridges, Zach Bridges, Landon Prillaman and Brett Simmons, which posted a 53.

Finishing third was the team of Jeremy Spence, Jackson Spence, Nick Jones and Shawn Young with a 54.

Hoyt aced the par 3 No. 11 hole and also had the longest putt on No. 13 and the longest drive on No. 5.

Cameron Dillon, who competes for NCAA Division III Roanoke College and was a former FCHS prep standout, won the closest to the pin competition on hole No. 4.

Dillon teamed with Jake Pendelton, Jay Mohler and Noah Basham. The quartet came in seventh with a 58.

Twenty-one, four-player teams competed in the benefit tournament.

Eight teams carded scores better than 60.