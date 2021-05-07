Holdren says he ready for FCS Modified race

“Mark Dowdy is the owner of this car and of course it’s paying homage to Speedy Thomas and Talmage Thomas. They have been racing Modifieds for (more than) 30 years, so it would mean the world to us to be able to pull something like this off.”

Holdren will face some tough competition on Saturday with names like Bobby Labonte, Burt Myers, Tim Brown and John Smith — among others.

The veteran racer says he’s up to the challenge.

“We do understand that it’s definitely an uphill climb, but we think we’re up to the task,” Holdren said.

“All that competition was at South Boston and we were able to have a good finish. The performance was there, but that track position wasn’t where we needed it to be but we feel like we keep making gains at it and we’re better each time we go out.”

Holdren has experience on his side after racing for years at FCS in multiple divisions, and Holdren said he hopes to use that experience to his advantage.

“I have had several laps around the track,” Holdren said “I think I know where the line is to run there and hopefully we can translate that with the Modified.