Holdren says he ready for FCS Modified race

CALLAWAY — Dennis Holdren is ready to take on the next challenge of his career at Franklin County Speedway when he competes in the SMART Modified Tour portion of the Hannabass & Rowe Collision Center Kenny Minter Classic 110 on Saturday.
Holdren, 55, from Roanoke, is a former champion at the 3/8-mile, high-banked Callaway bullring, and has been competing regularly in the SMART Modified Tour this season.
He enters Saturday’s race fifth in points and enters the event fresh off a fourth-place finish at South Boston Speedway in April.
This weekend, he’s hoping for a win in familiar surroundings.
“This is our home track, it’s the closest track to us,” Holdren said.
“I’ve got several laps around this track. I’ve had a lot of success at Franklin County Speedway with the Mod-4 cars and the Late Model cars. I’ve got a lot of wins there. My family, my dad, started taking me there in 1972. That’s how long I’ve been going to that track. It is home to us and we love going there.”
Winning would be a momentous occasion for the 2018 track champion.
“I’ve got family that’s going to be there, friends that will be there, people in this area that I’ve raced against watching, and it would be awesome to bring a car from this area to victory lane,” Holdren said.
“Mark Dowdy is the owner of this car and of course it’s paying homage to Speedy Thomas and Talmage Thomas. They have been racing Modifieds for (more than) 30 years, so it would mean the world to us to be able to pull something like this off.”
Holdren will face some tough competition on Saturday with names like Bobby Labonte, Burt Myers, Tim Brown and John Smith — among others.
The veteran racer says he’s up to the challenge.
“We do understand that it’s definitely an uphill climb, but we think we’re up to the task,” Holdren said.
“All that competition was at South Boston and we were able to have a good finish. The performance was there, but that track position wasn’t where we needed it to be but we feel like we keep making gains at it and we’re better each time we go out.”
Holdren has experience on his side after racing for years at FCS in multiple divisions, and Holdren said he hopes to use that experience to his advantage.
“I have had several laps around the track,” Holdren said “I think I know where the line is to run there and hopefully we can translate that with the Modified.
“We’ve got the big tires there and they’re very grippy. We’ve just got to keep the car balanced enough to keep the tires under us so we can utilize that speed.
The track has a lot of grip and it’s got high banks. It’s going to be fast, that’s for sure. With 20 cars there, hopefully we can dodge all the calamity that may happen, keep our nose clean, and get us a good finish.”
Holdren said racing Modifieds last year, competing in the Stadium Invasion Series that was held at FCS last year, filled a void caused by the season-long closure of Bowman Gray (N.C.) Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions put in place by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.
Since then, he’s made the transition to full-time Modified racing in the SMART Modified Tour.
“This is my first year running the tour,” Holdren said. “We ran four or five races last year, first time I’ve been in a Modified. We did really well last year. Qualified in the top-three just about every race and we felt really confident.
“We led several laps there (at FCS). We just had a broken ball joined one time and was burning tires up a couple other times. We’re learning the series so we’re looking forward to getting there and hopefully we can pull off a win.”
Editor’s Note: Andy Marquis works in media relations at Carteret County (N.C.) Speedway and also writes for Short Track Scene.