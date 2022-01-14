 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Home girls basketball doubleheader is postponed

  Updated
Franklin County's Maddie Caron (No. 33) is shown in action against Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming. Friday's league doubleheader against Northside at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium has been postponed. A make-up date for the twinbill has not been announced.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County's girls varsity/junior varsity girls basketball doubleheader Friday against Blue Ridge District rival Northside, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium has been postponed at Northside's request.

FCHS athletics officials confirmed the postponement at 1 p.m. in an email to The Franklin News-Post.

No make-up date has been announced.

A boys varsity/junior varsity doubleheader between the Eagles and the Vikings is still scheduled to be played in Roanoke at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

One other schedule change involves the Eagles' boys and girls swimming teams.

Their meets at the Kirk YMCA in Roanoke have been canceled.

One event remains scheduled for Saturday - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's wrestling team competes in an invitational at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. Action begins at 9:30 p.m.

