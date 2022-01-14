Home girls basketball doubleheader is postponed

Franklin County's girls varsity/junior varsity girls basketball doubleheader Friday against Blue Ridge District rival Northside, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium has been postponed at Northside's request.

FCHS athletics officials confirmed the postponement at 1 p.m. in an email to The Franklin News-Post.

No make-up date has been announced.

A boys varsity/junior varsity doubleheader between the Eagles and the Vikings is still scheduled to be played in Roanoke at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

One other schedule change involves the Eagles' boys and girls swimming teams.

Their meets at the Kirk YMCA in Roanoke have been canceled.

One event remains scheduled for Saturday - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's wrestling team competes in an invitational at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. Action begins at 9:30 p.m.