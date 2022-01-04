Homsey, Dixon are top place winners in Citrus Invitational

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Braden Homsey, competing at 197 pounds, and Rayshawn Dixon, competing at 285 pounds, earned runner-up and third-place laurels for Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team in the Citrus Invitational, contested Dec. 29-30 at the Broward County Convention Center.

As a team, the Panthers placed eighth in a 12-team field with 73 points.

Homsey, seeded No. 2 in his weight class, defeated No. 3 seed Chance Lapier of Castleton University by decision, 4-3, in the semifinals before falling to No. 1 seed Bentley Schwanebeck-Ost of Augsburg University by decision, 10-4, in the title bout.

Homsey finished 3-1.

Dixon, seeded No. 4 in his weight class, edged Ka’Ron Lewis of the University of the Ozarks, 4-3 and pinned Abbas Abdulrahman of Castleton at 4:36 to claim third place.

Dixon wrestled six bouts over two days and won five.

Augsburg won the team championship with 215 points, followed by Castleton (159), Cornell College (129), John Carroll (122), Liberty (97) Ozarks (86.5), Roanoke (86), Ferrum, Ohio Wesleyan (51.5), St. John’s (Minnesota) (25.5), St. Thomas (Fla.) (15) and Bobcat W/C (1).

Augsburg tallied more than half of its points (117.5) to surge into the lead after the first day.

Ferrum scored the majority of its points (51.5) on the first day.

Three other wrestlers placed for the Panthers: JD McMillin (sixth at 125 pounds), Levi Englman (eighth at 141 pounds) and Sam Slate (eighth at 184 pounds).

McMillin defeated Castleton’s Owen Kretcher by decision, 10-5, in the consolation quarterfinals.

Kretcher is a season removed from earning All-America honors from the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).

“This was not our best performance; however, despite all of the adversity we faced, I think our team was able to give great effort,’’ first-year Ferrum head coach Logan Meister said.

“Our second day was very strong, and I’m proud of our team for rallying after a bad (first) day.’’

There was movement on the leader board from the first day to the second day: John Carroll (tied for third to fourth), Ozarks (fifth to sixth), Liberty (seventh to fifth) and Roanoke (sixth to seventh).

Ferrum’s next tournament is the Budd Whitehill National Duals, Friday and Saturday (Jan. 7-8) in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series.

Lycoming College is the host school.

FERRUM RESULTS

125:;JD McMillin,;sixth place,;3-3 record,;1 pin

125:;Trent Proctor,;2-3 record

133:;Mason Rogers,;1-3 record

141: ;Levi Englman, eighth place,;3-1 record,;1 pin

141:;Hayden Funck,;2-3 record,;2 pins

141:;Jonathan Ward,;0-3 record

157:;Christian Hite,;3-3 record

157:;Anthony Gaskin,;1-3 record

157:;Charles Tisby,;0-3 record

165:;Elijah Martin,;3-3 record

174:;Colt Oliver,;1-3 record,;1 pin

184:;Sam Slate,;eighth place, 3-3 record,;1 pin

184:;Cullen Nash-Cleek,; 3-3 record,;1 pin

197:;Braden Homsey,;second place,;3-1 record

285:;Rayshawn Dixon,;third place,;5-1 record

285:;George Mitchell,;2-3 record

285:;Ethan Fragoso,;1-3 record

285:;Trent Ray,;1-3 record