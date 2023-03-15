ROANOKE—Senior Braden Homsey and junior Rayshawn Dixon competed for Ferrum College in the 2023 NCAA Division III wrestling tournament, a two-day event the Panthers hosted at the Berglund Center.

Ferrum was serving as the host school for the second time in five years; it last hosted the tournament was 2019.

That year, two of the Panthers’ competitors earned All-America accolades by placing among the top eight finishers in their weight classes and a third has entered the coaching profession and returned to this year’s tournament in that capacity.

Homsey and Dixion each was eliminated on the first day of the tournament—each wrestled three bouts.

Homsey, competing at 197 pounds, lost his first bout by an 8-4 decision to Dylan Wellbaum of Adrian (Mich.)

Homsey stayed alive when he won his second bout, his first in the consolation bracket, by forfeit over Gage Linahon of Central (Iowa).

Homsey lost his third bout by pin in 5:40 to Josh Harkless of Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology (RIT).

Dixon, competing as the sixth seed at 285 pounds, won his first bout by pin over Darryl Aiello of Dubuque.

Then, he lost in the quarterfinals to Kaleb Reeves of Coe by pin in 23 seconds.

Dixon was eliminated in his first bout in the consolation bracket, 9-8, to Jake Peavey of Southern Maine.

Trailing 9-8 in the third period, Dixon was awared a late takedown that produced a 10-8 edge.

The bout ended with Dixon in front, but the takedown was reviewed by the officials.

First, the takedown was confirmed, then it was overturned, and the score reverted to 9-8 in Peavey’s favor.

When the final decision was revealed, Dixon sat on the side of the mat visibly upset and was consoled by his head coach, Logan Meister.

Dixon entered the tournament nationally ranked with a 33-2 record. He finished the season 34-4.

Dixon was competing in the national tournament for the first time. He has two years of eligiblity remaining.

Besides Homsey and Dixon, these wrestlers represented the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in the tournament: Mason Barrett (125 pounds) of Averett, Josh Wilson (141 pounds) of Greensboro, Hai Siu (149 pounds) of Averett, Ryan Luth (157 pounds) of Washington and Lee, Harrison Kelly (165 pounds) of Washington and Lee, Alex Turley (174 pounds) of Averett, Mahlic Sallah (184 pounds) of Roanoke, Cameron Blizzarrd (184 pounds) of Washington and Lee and Brandon Williams (285 pounds) of Greensboro.

Barrett, Wilson, Luth and Sallah each placed in the top eight in his weight class to earn All-America laurels.