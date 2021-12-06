Homsey places fourth, Dixon wins four bouts

FAIRFAX - Ferrum College senior Braden Homsey placed fourth at 197 pounds in Sunday's Arms Software Patriot Open wrestling tournament at George Mason University.
Homsey finished 2-2.
He defeated Rider University's Azeem Bell, 5-2, in his first-round bout, then bested Brock Del Signor of the Wolfpack Wrestling Club, 6-3.
Homsey lost in the semifinals to Cole Urbas of the University of Pennsylvania, 16-1.
Urbas won the weight -class championship.
In the consolation finals, Homsey lost to Campbell (N.C.) University's Levi Hopkins, 12-7.
Rayshawn Dixon, Ferrum's top heavyweight, finished 4-2 at 285 pounds.
Dixon won his first bout, 2-0 over former Panthers competitor Diego Zanistanavicius, who competed unattached.
Dixon lost his second bout to Niccolo Colucci of Rutgers (N.J.) University by major decision, 14-0.
Then, Dixon claimed three consecutive triumphs: the first over teammate George Mitchell, 4-0; the second over Bucknell University's Max Harar by major decision, 14-6; the third over Jake Fernicola of Davidson (N.C.) College, 4-2.
Dixon lost his final bout, 2-0 to Nathan Taylor, who competed unattached.
JD McMillian (major decision at 125 pounds) and Tyler Ramirez (1-2 at 149 pounds) each won a bout for Ferrum.
Ferrum's overall tournament record was 8-34.
"The Patriots Open was a great event to test ourselves against Division I competition. We battled hard and learned a lot,'' first-year Panthers head coach Logan Meister said, noting the accomplishments of Homsey and Dixon.
"I'm excited to see how we perform at the Citrus Invitational later this month.
The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. tournament is Ferrum's next competition. It is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 28-29.