Homsey places fourth, Dixon wins four bouts

FAIRFAX - Ferrum College senior Braden Homsey placed fourth at 197 pounds in Sunday's Arms Software Patriot Open wrestling tournament at George Mason University.

Homsey finished 2-2.

He defeated Rider University's Azeem Bell, 5-2, in his first-round bout, then bested Brock Del Signor of the Wolfpack Wrestling Club, 6-3.

Homsey lost in the semifinals to Cole Urbas of the University of Pennsylvania, 16-1.

Urbas won the weight -class championship.

In the consolation finals, Homsey lost to Campbell (N.C.) University's Levi Hopkins, 12-7.

Rayshawn Dixon, Ferrum's top heavyweight, finished 4-2 at 285 pounds.

Dixon won his first bout, 2-0 over former Panthers competitor Diego Zanistanavicius, who competed unattached.

Dixon lost his second bout to Niccolo Colucci of Rutgers (N.J.) University by major decision, 14-0.