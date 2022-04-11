 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE GOLF

Hoovler leads Panthers at Camp Jejuene

  • 0

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. - Ferrum College's golf team placed seventh out of 12 teams in the consolation bracket of  the Camp Lejeune Intercollegiate, contested at the Paradise Point Golf Club.

Jackson Hoovler (71-81-71, 223) led the Panthers with an 11th-place finish.

Also, Brett  Pennington (71-78-81, 230) placed 15th, Chase Sells (78-84-76, 238) came in tied for 37th,  Zachery Walsh (75-87-81) was 43rd and Seth Walker (81-87-80, 248) was tied for 46th.

The Panthers posted scores of 295, 330 and 308 for a 933 total.

Multi-time NCAA Division III national champion Methodist (N.C.) University, competing in the Gold Championship bracket, captured top team laurels with an 862 (270-297-295).

Hampden-Sydney College (274-292-302) finished second, six shots in arrears with an 868.

Rounding out the top five were Babson (Mass.) College (295-280-295, 870), Oglethorpe (Ga.) University (292-281-312, 885) and Averett University (298-276-312, 886).

People are also reading…

Hampden-Sydney senior John Hatcher Ferguson, who prepped at Franklin County and won the Class 6 state individual championship as a junior for the Eagles, finished in a tie for fifth with a 2-ver-par 215 (71-70-74) total.

Ferrum competes in the Emory (Ga.) University Spring Invitational Saturday and Sunday (April 16 and 17).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yellow Jackets blank Panthers twice

Yellow Jackets blank Panthers twice

ASHLAND—Randolph-Macon College, ranked No. 6 nationally, kept Ferrum College off the scoreboard for 13 innings Saturday and swept the Panthers…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods could make return at Masters