Hoovler leads Panthers at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. - Ferrum College's golf team placed seventh out of 12 teams in the consolation bracket of the Camp Lejeune Intercollegiate, contested at the Paradise Point Golf Club.

Jackson Hoovler (71-81-71, 223) led the Panthers with an 11th-place finish.

Also, Brett Pennington (71-78-81, 230) placed 15th, Chase Sells (78-84-76, 238) came in tied for 37th, Zachery Walsh (75-87-81) was 43rd and Seth Walker (81-87-80, 248) was tied for 46th.

The Panthers posted scores of 295, 330 and 308 for a 933 total.

Multi-time NCAA Division III national champion Methodist (N.C.) University, competing in the Gold Championship bracket, captured top team laurels with an 862 (270-297-295).

Hampden-Sydney College (274-292-302) finished second, six shots in arrears with an 868.

Rounding out the top five were Babson (Mass.) College (295-280-295, 870), Oglethorpe (Ga.) University (292-281-312, 885) and Averett University (298-276-312, 886).

Hampden-Sydney senior John Hatcher Ferguson, who prepped at Franklin County and won the Class 6 state individual championship as a junior for the Eagles, finished in a tie for fifth with a 2-ver-par 215 (71-70-74) total.

Ferrum competes in the Emory (Ga.) University Spring Invitational Saturday and Sunday (April 16 and 17).