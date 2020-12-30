Hoping for more rights than wrongs

Alabama and Notre Dame were the first two college teams I recall facing off in my early youth. That’s when Paul “Bear’’ Bryant roamed the Tide’s sidelines and refused to wear his hat when coaching in a dome stadium because you always take it off while inside the house.

In the Sugar Bowl, in New Orleans, No. 2 seed Clemson conquers No. 3 Ohio State.

Tigers sideline boss Dabo Swinney is doing his best impersonation of a heel wrestler to generate heat for this contest. His quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, is the envy and likely next signal caller of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

With a pair of wins, the Buckeyes would be the first 8-0 national champion. I just don’t think that’s going to happen.

So Clemson, with Swinney, an Alabama alumnus at the helm, plays for the national championship for the second year in a row, while the Tide, with Nick Saban in charge, tries to add to their trophy case. The game is in Miami.

It’s always easy to pick the presumed favorite and that’s what I’m doing. Alabama wins.