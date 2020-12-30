Hoping for more rights than wrongs

Predictions, punditry and a certain lack of perfection are the “three Ps’’ — an alliteration created by college football’s bowl season — at the core of this column.
I’m not good at the first, full of proverbial hot air when it comes to the second one and fighting a losing battle when attempting to achieve the third.
But a need for copy, thanks due in part to this world-wide pandemic, has backed me into a corner.
So, I’m going to wipe off all the dust that accumulated on my crystal ball and reveal the winners of the games that start today, continue on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Night and finish on a National Championship Monday.
Be forewarned, these picks should not be used as a basis for a future financial windfall. In other words, don’t take them to the bank.
Let’s start with today’s games—there are two, one in Charlotte at noon, the other in Nashville at 4 p.m.
Wake Forest of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) makes the short trip from Winston-Salem to take on Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to be contested in the home stadium of the Carolina Panthers.
I remember stocking Duke’s on the shelves of my father’s grocery store as a teenager. Never in my wildest dreams could I fathom that the product would become a title sponsor for a football game.
The only certainty here is that mayo is great on sandwiches, hot dogs and hamburgers. I think Wake Forest will win.
In Nashville, in the aptly named Music City Bowl, it’s Iowa from the Big 10 versus Missouri from the Southeastern Conference.
Give me Missouri. Why? Because the one thing that the SEC does quite well is play football.
For this reason, I’m taking Oklahoma over Florida in Cotton Bowl.
There are four games on New Year’s Eve, the last of which kicks four hours before the ball drops in Times Square.
An 8 p.m. the main event called the Texas Bowl takes place in Houston and features Texas Christian University (TCU) from the Big 12.
The Horned Frogs are playing Arkansas from the SEC. A Razorback has to rank as one of the meanest mammals to walk the face of this earth, one that puts fear in the hearts of men. Because of this, I’m taking TCU.
Earlier in the day, I like Mississippi State over Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl, San Jose State over Ball State in the Arizona Bowl and West Virginia over Army in the Liberty Bowl.
Six games down and probably yet to predict a winner, I move on to New Year’s Day.
In the non-College Football Playoff (CFP) games on the first day of 2021, let’s go with Northwestern over Auburn in the Citrus Bowl and Georgia over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl—in Atlanta.
On Saturday, there are two stellar match-ups: Iowa State versus Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl and Texas A&M versus North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.
Let’s go with the Cyclones, whose staff includes two former Ferrum College coaches, and the Tar Heels.
Did Mack Brown ever face A&M when he was guiding the Texas Longhorns back to gridiron greatness?
Aggies sideline boss Jimbo Fisher was a quarterback foe of Ferrum and Emory & Henry College in 1987. He was in the ACC at Florida State when the Seminoles were a big deal, then he moved to the SEC’s southwest outpost.
Also on Saturday, Indiana defeats Mississippi in the Outback Bowl and North Carolina State downs Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.
The semifinals of the CFP are on New Year’s Day.
For the first time since World War II, the Rose Bowl will not be played in California. Duke won the game when it was played in Durham, N.C.; this year, top-ranked Alabama triumphs over Notre Dame, an ACC football rental because of the pandemic, in Arlington, Texas.
The Irish will need more than Touchdown Jesus, leprechauns, four-leaf clovers, stones and a slingshot, and lucky charms yet to be invented much less conceived to win this one.
The Irish last won the national championship in 1988. That’s the year I signed a hand-shake deal with the News-Post. Multiple coaches have followed Lou Holtz at Notre Dame. I’m still here wearing the same jersey, but, hopefully, I’m a much better player.
Alabama and Notre Dame were the first two college teams I recall facing off in my early youth. That’s when Paul “Bear’’ Bryant roamed the Tide’s sidelines and refused to wear his hat when coaching in a dome stadium because you always take it off while inside the house.
In the Sugar Bowl, in New Orleans, No. 2 seed Clemson conquers No. 3 Ohio State.
Tigers sideline boss Dabo Swinney is doing his best impersonation of a heel wrestler to generate heat for this contest. His quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, is the envy and likely next signal caller of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.
With a pair of wins, the Buckeyes would be the first 8-0 national champion. I just don’t think that’s going to happen.
So Clemson, with Swinney, an Alabama alumnus at the helm, plays for the national championship for the second year in a row, while the Tide, with Nick Saban in charge, tries to add to their trophy case. The game is in Miami.
It’s always easy to pick the presumed favorite and that’s what I’m doing. Alabama wins.
I have another four-day holiday this week because of the calendar. Most all of these games are on ESPN and since I have yet to invest in a satellite dish — apparently it’s not profitable for the county of my birth, not Franklin mind you, to bring cable television to my home, I will not be watching.