Horne garners VaSID All-State accolades

FOREST—Ferrum College junior defender Haleigh Horne has earned second team College Division All-State in field hockey for the spring 2021 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
Players who compete for NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and independent schools in Virginia are eligible for nomination.
Horne is the second player in program history to earn All-State honors.
Earlier, Horne garnered third team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels in voting by the league’s head coaches.
Horne, who hails from Disputanta and who prepped at Prince George, started in all nine of Ferrum’s matches during an abbreviated campaign.
During her career, Horne has started in 31 of 40 matches, 27 of 27 during her sophomore and junior seasons.
This year marks the first time that Horne has made the all-conference team and the all-state squad.
Joining Horne on the second team are Courtney Cooke of Bridgewater College; Emily Dudley, Emma Strouse, Alex Rebman, Hayden Shockley anhd Laurel Nicks of the University of Lynchburg; Grace Weise and Kailey Fitzgerald of Washington and Lee University; and Lauren Heffron and Alexis Wright of Roanoke College.
Selected to the first team are Akexis Brown, Taylor Grren and Jackie Lerro of Lynchburg; Grace Amaden, Tess Muneses and Sara Amil of Washington and Lee; Emilee Wooten of Roanoke; Kelsey Jones and Kylee Tuebner of Shenandoah University; Claire Magill of Randolph-Macon College and Brandy Troutman of Eastern Mennonite University.
Major award winners are Jones (Player of the Year), Amil (Defensive Player of the Year) and Farren Winter of Shenandoah (Rookie of the Year).
Long-time Lynchburg head coach Enza Steele has been voted Coach of the Year. She guided the Hornets to the ODAC championship with a 3-1 triumph over Washington and Lee in the finals of the postseason tournament.
Lynchburg finished with a 10-0 record.
This marks the sixth time that Steele has been voted VaSID College Division State Coach of the Year.
Earlier, Steele was voted ODAC Coach of the Year.