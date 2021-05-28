Horne garners VaSID All-State accolades

FOREST—Ferrum College junior defender Haleigh Horne has earned second team College Division All-State in field hockey for the spring 2021 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Players who compete for NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and independent schools in Virginia are eligible for nomination.

Horne is the second player in program history to earn All-State honors.

Earlier, Horne garnered third team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels in voting by the league’s head coaches.

Horne, who hails from Disputanta and who prepped at Prince George, started in all nine of Ferrum’s matches during an abbreviated campaign.

During her career, Horne has started in 31 of 40 matches, 27 of 27 during her sophomore and junior seasons.

This year marks the first time that Horne has made the all-conference team and the all-state squad.

Joining Horne on the second team are Courtney Cooke of Bridgewater College; Emily Dudley, Emma Strouse, Alex Rebman, Hayden Shockley anhd Laurel Nicks of the University of Lynchburg; Grace Weise and Kailey Fitzgerald of Washington and Lee University; and Lauren Heffron and Alexis Wright of Roanoke College.