Horne received all-league honors

FOREST—Ferrum College junior defender Haleigh Horne has earned third-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) accolades in field hockey for the spring 2021 season.

Horne, who hails from Disputanta and who prepeed at Prince George, started in all nine of Ferrum’s matches during an abbreviated campaign.

During her career, Horne has started in 31 of 40 matches, 27 of 27 during her sophomore and junior seasons.

This year marks the first time that Horne has made the all-conference team.

In all, 33 players are honored: 11 each on the first, second and third teams.

Winning the top individual awards are Kelsey Jones of Shenandoah University (Offensive Player of the Year). Sara Amil of Washington and Lee University (Defensive Player of the Year), Farren Winter of Shenandoah (Rookie of the Year) and Laurel Nicks of the University of Lynchburg (ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete Award).

Long-time Lynchburg head coach Enza Steele has been voted Coach of the Year. She guided the Hornets to the conference championships with a 3-1 triumph over Washington and Lee in the finals of the postseason tournament.