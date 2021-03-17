Hornets' sting is lethal in first ODAC victory

FERRUM—Shenandoah University limited Ferrum College to two goals—one in each half—in a 19-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s lacrosse rout of the Panthers Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Panthers (4-2, 0-2 ODAC) suffered their second straight loss, both in conference play.

Shenandoah’s victory comes in its 2021 conference opener and is its first triumph of the season.

The Hornets (1-2, 1-0 ODAC) led 13-1 at intermission and outscored the Panthers, 6-1, after halftime.

Emma Stiffler and Megan Egan each netted five goals to propel Shenandoah.

Stiffler distributed two assists and Egan passed out one.

The Hornets scored the match’s first six goals and finished the first half with a seven-goal surge.

Briana Anderson and Kaitlyn Harley each tallied a goal for the Panthers and Harley passed out an assists.

Shenandoah outshot Ferrum, 39-10, won 19 draw controls to four for Ferrum and was 3 of 13 in free position shots as opposed to Ferrum’s 1 of 3 clip.

Ferrum gained possession of 14 ground balls to Shenandoah’s nine.