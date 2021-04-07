Hornets sweep Panthers in baseball

LYNCHBURG—University of Lynchburg picked up its fifth and sixth wins in Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball play Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of league rival Ferrum College, 10-7 and 15-5 at Fox Field.

The Hornets (14-8, 7-2 ODAC) have swept two doubleheaders from the Panthers (4-13, 2-7) this season at Fox Field, but the first was a non-conference twin bill.

Ferrum has lost six straight games, all in conference play.

In Saturday’s first game, the Hornets broke a 6-6 deadlock after 6 1/2 innings by scoring once in the bottom of the seventh and three times in the last of the eighth.

The Panthers tallied their final run in the top of the ninth.

Lynchburg outhit Ferrum, 14-11, and won despite committing six errors to Ferrum’s one.

The Panthers led 4-0 after tallying four runs in the top of the third, but the Hornets responded with a five-run surge in the bottom of the frame to erase the deficit.

Ferrum manufactured two runs in the top of the fourth to recapture the lead before the Hornets answered with a run in the last of the fourth to square the count at 6.