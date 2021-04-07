Hornets sweep Panthers in baseball

LYNCHBURG—University of Lynchburg picked up its fifth and sixth wins in Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball play Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of league rival Ferrum College, 10-7 and 15-5 at Fox Field.
The Hornets (14-8, 7-2 ODAC) have swept two doubleheaders from the Panthers (4-13, 2-7) this season at Fox Field, but the first was a non-conference twin bill.
Ferrum has lost six straight games, all in conference play.
In Saturday’s first game, the Hornets broke a 6-6 deadlock after 6 1/2 innings by scoring once in the bottom of the seventh and three times in the last of the eighth.
The Panthers tallied their final run in the top of the ninth.
Lynchburg outhit Ferrum, 14-11, and won despite committing six errors to Ferrum’s one.
The Panthers led 4-0 after tallying four runs in the top of the third, but the Hornets responded with a five-run surge in the bottom of the frame to erase the deficit.
Ferrum manufactured two runs in the top of the fourth to recapture the lead before the Hornets answered with a run in the last of the fourth to square the count at 6.
In the Panthers half of the third, Ozzie Torres, Matt Yarbrough and Isaac Yeaman came home courtesy of RBI singles and Benjamin Thomas scored on a passed ball.
In the Panthers half of the fourth, a throwing error brought Grey Sherfey home and Rufus Hurdle scored on a run-scoring base hit by Torres.
Josh Greenway tallied Ferrum’s ninth-inning run on an RBI single by Yarbrough.
Greenway was 4 of 5 with a double—the Panthers’ lone extra base hit. He scored twice and drove in two runs.
Ferrum starter Will Davis (2-2) worked 6 1/3 innings. He permitted 11 hits a walk and seven earned runs, while striking out two.
Zack Potts (4-0) was the winning pitcher for Lynchburg. In 5 2/3 innings of relief, he surrendered six hits, a walk and two earned runs, while striking out seven.
For the Hornets, Avery Neaves, Avery Combs and Holden Fiedler each smacked a double and Garrett Jackson and Gavin Collins each belted a triple.
In the second game, Lynchburg turned a 1-0 deficit after 2 1/2 frames with an 11-run rally: five in the bottom of the third and six in the bottom of the fourth.
The Panthers, who scored their initial run in the top of the first, manufactured three runs in the fifth and one in the eight to make the count 11-5.
The Hornets finished the scoring in the last of the eighth by generating four runs.
Lynchburg outhit Ferrum, 13-6, and benefited from two Panthers errors, while committing one defensive miscue.
Greenway’s RBI single in the top of the first brought Hurdle home with the Panthers’ first run.
In the fifth, Jackson Horton’s double produced two Ferrum runs and an RBI single by Sherfey accounted for a third tally.
Hurdle sprinted home on a passed ball in the eighth to score Ferrum’s final run.
Hurdle was 2 of 3 with a triple and scored twice, while Greenway was 1 of 3.
Lynchburg finished the game with six extra base hits: a double and a triple by P.J. Alvanos, a doubles by Jackson Harding and Avery Combs, a triple by Avery Neaves and a home run by Garrett Jackson.
Ferrum started Carlton Redd (1-4) was tagged with the loss. He yielded five hits, a walk and six earned runs, while striking out two in 3 1/2 innings of work.
Lynchburg starter Brandon Pond (3-3) tossed seven innings for the win to even his record.
Pond gave up five hits, a pair of walks and three earned runs, while striking out six.
Lynchburg has won four games in a row and is in third place in the current league standings, while Ferrum is in 11th place, one spot ahead of Guilford (N.C.) College, which visits the Panthers for a mid-week ODAC contest today at W.B. Adams Field. First pitch is 6 p.m.