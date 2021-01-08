Housman has South Boston Speedway on his mind

Housman raced at FCS in 2020, starting out competing in a car that he built to race in the Hornets Division at South Boston Speedway. He raced the car six times and recorded three wins.

Then he sold it.

Afterwards, Housman got behind the wheel of a Limited Sportsman machine and raced it seven times at the 3/8th-mile Callaway bullring. His best showings were two, third-place finishes.

Housman’s December test session at South Boston Speedway went well, he said, adding that “it gave me a sense of optimism.’’

“The car was driving good, and we had okay speed,” Housman said.

“I was pretty comfortable after we turned about five or six laps. I think we’re going to be pretty good. We’re going to keep working on it. We’ll try again later to do some more testing and keep looking for more speed.”

Housman has raced for 27 years.

“I’ve had my hand in a little bit of everything on both dirt and asphalt,” he said.

“I’ve raced as far south as Georgia and as far north as Wisconsin. We used to try to race three or four nights a week, but I don’t try that now. There aren’t many places that we haven’t won.”