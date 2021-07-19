Inclement weather cancels South Boston racing card

SOUTH BOSTON - Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning forced the cancellation of Saturday night’s Bojangles Night at the Races event at South Boston Speedway.
Tickets purchased will be honored at any one of track's remaining regular-season event: Saturday, Aug. 7, Saturday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 4.
Persons with tickets are welcome to stop by the track's office during regular business hours Mondays through Fridays to exchange those tickets for ones to an upcoming event.
NASCAR racing will return to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, Aug. 7 with the Davenport Energy Night at the Races racing program.
The track's four regular NASCAR racing divisions will be featured during the event that's scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
Weather axes racing at Motor Mile
DUBLIN - Saturday night's second July racing card at Motor Mile Speedway was postponed because of inclement weather.
The card has been reset for Saturday with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m.
Action in five classes is planned: Super Trucks (75 laps), Limited Late Models (75 laps), Vintage Cars (30 laps), Legends (30 laps) and Bandoleros (15 laps).
Frey is named new Guilford men's lacrosse head coach
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Former Ferrum College head men's lacrosse coach Mark Frey is returning to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in 2022 as the new sideline leader of Guilford (N.C.) College's men's program.
During the past season, Frey served as an assistant coach at Methodist (N.C.) University, which competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.
The Monarchs finished 6-6 during the 2021 season. One of those setbacks was to Ferrum, 11-10, in overtime at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Frey served as Ferrum's head coach from 2011-2017 and guided the Panthers in their first intercollegiate regular-season match and their first intercollegiate win, which came in the third match and first at W.B. Adams Stadium - the Panthers defeated Randolph College, 8-4.
The Panthers competed in the Southeast Independent Lacrosse Championships (SEILC) during Frey's tenure. They captured the inaugural title in 2015 and repeated as champion in 2016. Their bid for a three-peat was stopped by Methodist in the 2017 title match, their last in the SEILC.
Frey led the Panthers to their lone winning season in program history in 2016. He was named SEILC Coach of the Year that season.
Also during his Ferrum tenure, Frey coached two SEILC Defensive Player of the Year award winners, one SEILC Long Stick Midfielder of the Year recipient and 12 players who garnered all-league laurels.
Also, Frey has held coaching positions Florida Southern College, Cleveland (Ohio) State, Loyola Marymount (head coach) and Chapman (Calif.) University.
Frey was 52-66 during his Ferrum tenure.
Guilford and Ferrum have played 10 times in men's lacrosse in both conference and non-conference matches. The Quakers lead the series 10-0
Golf team fundraiser is August 14
HARDY - Franklin County Eagles Golf Boosters tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
On-site registration begins at 11:30, followed by lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Format is four-player Captain's Choice.
Fee is $240.
Fee includes tournament play, gift bag, lunch and one mulligan and red tee per player.
Tournament includes a putting contest. Cost is $5 per putt.
50-50 raffle tickets - one for $1, 10 for $5 and 25 for $10 - will be sold.
Prizes are awarded to the first-place, second-place and third-place teams and the winners of the longest drive, closest to the pin and putting competitions.
Hole sponsorships are available.
A Gold sponsorship for $100 includes sign displayed prominently on a tee box or green and on sponsor's page in gift bag.
A Silver sponsorship of $50 includes sign displayed along with other silver sponsors on tee box or green and one sponsor's page in gift bag.
To pre-register, donate a prize or to sponsor a hole, call FCHS golf coach Michael Rogers, (540) 493-5985, or contact him by email: michael.rogers@frco.k12.va.us .
Parents meetings are scheduled
Mandatory Parent Meetings for fall sports at Franklin County High School have been scheduled for today (Monday, July 19) and Tuesday, July 27.
Both meetings are to be held in the Elton Bonner Auditorium, which is in the high school's Harold W. Ramsey building.
Fall sports athletes competing for Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School and a parent or guardian must attend one of these meetings.
FCHS and BFMS compete in football, volleyball, golf, cheer and cross country during the fall and BFMS competes in co-ed tennis.
Also, BFMS student-athletes and a parent or guardian who plan to compete in boys basketball, girls basketball or wrestling are asked to attend one of the meetings because their seasons begin before the scheduling of the Winter Sports Parent Meetings.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Youth cheer clinic is July 26-27
Franklin County Eagles varsity and junior varsity cheer squads are hosting and conducting a youth clinic Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27 at the high school.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.
Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.
Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts, jumps and more.
Each participant receives a prize for attending.
Parents or guardians must sign a permission form prior to the start of the clinic.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, 483-5332, or email Eagles head coach Marsha Lopez: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .
FCHS seeks Hall of Fame nominations
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.
Registration is open for fall sports
The Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for these fall sports.
Fall soccer is for ages 4 to 18 as of October 1. Registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 2.
Cost until that date is $15. A additional late fee of $15 is charged to all registrations taken from Aug. 3 to Aug. 23.
Teams are formed based on age and school district.
Coaches meet in mid August to receive rosters, equipment and practice times.Practices begin in late August.
Games begin in mid September and are played at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex and at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
The schedule is eight weeks with two weeks reserved at the end for maker-up games if needed.
Registration is available online: www.playfranklincounty.com .
More information can be obtained by contacting Nikki Custer, athletics manager, nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov.
Those interested in coaching can do so by contacting Custer at that email address.
Lacrosse open practice is for players in first through eighth grade. There is no cost to register.
Registration, which is required, is available online. Deadline is Monday, Aug. 30.
Practices are at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex during September and October.
Equipment is available if participants need it.
Participants should bring mouth guard, cleats and a water bottle to practices.
For information, contact fclaxclub@gmail.com .