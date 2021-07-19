Inclement weather cancels South Boston racing card

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Former Ferrum College head men's lacrosse coach Mark Frey is returning to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in 2022 as the new sideline leader of Guilford (N.C.) College's men's program.

During the past season, Frey served as an assistant coach at Methodist (N.C.) University, which competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.

The Monarchs finished 6-6 during the 2021 season. One of those setbacks was to Ferrum, 11-10, in overtime at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Frey served as Ferrum's head coach from 2011-2017 and guided the Panthers in their first intercollegiate regular-season match and their first intercollegiate win, which came in the third match and first at W.B. Adams Stadium - the Panthers defeated Randolph College, 8-4.

The Panthers competed in the Southeast Independent Lacrosse Championships (SEILC) during Frey's tenure. They captured the inaugural title in 2015 and repeated as champion in 2016. Their bid for a three-peat was stopped by Methodist in the 2017 title match, their last in the SEILC.

Frey led the Panthers to their lone winning season in program history in 2016. He was named SEILC Coach of the Year that season.