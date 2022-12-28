Indoor track and field teams compete at Roanoke College

SALEM - Franklin County’s boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed in the Holiday Track Classic 2023 at Roanoke College’s Creeger Center.
Here are the finishes for the Eagles boys squad.
Tristian Wright, third place, 55-meter dash, 6.61.
Azariah Smith, 10th place, 55-meter dash, 6.87.
Jaemon King, 10th place, 300-meter dash, 38.88.
Eduardo Vasquez Resendiz, 15th place, 500-meter dash, 1:22.92.
Nicholas Guilliams,15th place, 1600-meter run, 5:15.91.
Parker Chapman, seventh place, 3200-meter run,10:38.00.
Anthony Weaver, 11th place, 55-meter hurdles, 10.11.
Franklin County, third place, 4x200 meter relay, 1:38.68.
Azariah Smith, sixth place, high jump, 5 feet, 4 inches.
Jayden Martin, 22nd place, long jump, 18 feet, 1 inches.
Drew Davis, 31st place, shot put, 34 feet, 5 inches.
Landon Clark, 40th place, shot put, 31 feet, 11 inches.
Here are the finishes for the Eagles girls team.
Madison Pagans, seventh place, 55-meter dash, 8.02.
Sophia Dollman, 20th place, 55-meter dash, 8.22.
Brandi Altice, fifth place, 300-meter dash, 45.59.
Brooklyn Lee, sixth place, 300-meter dash, 45.95.
Jaidyn Vukerlich, 19th place, 500-meter dash, 1:42.35.
Lauren Henry, 30th place, 500-meter dash, 1:46.31.
Aleah Davis, 20th place, 1000-meter run, 3:56.34.
Morgan McCray, 27th place, 1000-meter run, 4:11.22.
Whitney Holland,15th place, 1600-meter run, 6:38.90.
Franklin County, fourth place, 4x200-meter relay, 1:57.46; 11th place, 4x400-meter relay, 5:07.08; 11th place, 4x800-meter relay, 12:33.00.
Halie Cundiff, eighth place, shot put, 27 feet, 2 inches.
Addie Roe, 16th place, shot put, 24 feet.