MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled.

The championships will not be rescheduled.

Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting.

Heavy, brisk winds and cold weather were responsible for the cancellation of the meet.

Franklin County resumes its season this weekend in the Class 6 Region A indoor track and field meet.

Ferrum men’s track team competes

at LibertyLYNCHBURG—Michael Hamm finished fifth in the 400-meter dash (50.85 seconds) and seventh in the 200-meter dash (22.29 seconds) for Ferrum College at Saturday’s Liberty Open at Liberty University’s Indoor Track Complex.

Also for the Panthers, Deontae Lawson was seventh in the triple jump (13.18 meters); the 4x400 meter relay team of Hamm, Seth Shaffer, Kayden Ryder and Kwajay Witcher was eighth (3:32.66); Isaiah Clark was 13th in the 60-meter dash (7.13 seconds); MeMairi McPherson (24.47 seconds), Alberto Pineiro (24.51 seconds), Logan McClung (25.48 seconds) and Quvadus Spratley (26.57 seconds) in the 200-meter dash; Ryder (2:03), Shaffer (2:09.71) and Josh Mills (Franklin County, 2:13.99) in the 800-meter run; Tysen Gotschi (4:37.52) and Clayton Stanford (Franklin County, 4:50.54) in the mile run; Jaden Huffman was 19th in the 60-meter hurdles (9:57); Lawson was 11th (6.36 meters) in the long jump and Jaylon Hillman (6.89 meters) and Nicholas Brown (6.72 meters) in the shot put.

Ferrum competes in the Roanoke Invitational Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.

Ferrum women’s track team runs

in Liberty OpenLYNCHBURG—Airiana Beverley and Genesis Pineiro posted Ferrum College’s best finishes as the Panthers women’s indoor track and field team competed in the Liberty Open at Liberty University Saturday.

Beverley (4.37 meters) finished 33rd in the long jump and Pineiro (2:34.47) came in 34th in the 800-meter run.

Also representing FRerrum were Jordan Hairston (30.62 seconds) and Tejah Yates (31.94 seconds) in the 200-meter dash; Lacey Flanagan (3:13.32) in the 800-meter run; and Arriona Holiz (6:29.52) in the one-mile run.

Ferrum competes in the Roanoke Invitational Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.

Panthers top Southern VirginiaFERRUM—Rubyn Semedo (133 pounds), Braden Homsey (197 pounds) and Rayshawn Dixon (285 pounds) each won his bout by pin to lead Ferrun College to a 35-13 win over Shenandoah University Saturday in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s dual wrestling match at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Ferrum’s win is its fifth of the season and with the victory, Ferrum squares its ODAC record.

Also winning bouts for the Panthers (5-9, 3-3 ODAC) were Adrian Samano (technical fall at 125 pounds), Christian Hite (technical fall, 157 pounds) and Levi Englman (major decision at 141 pounds).

Ikia Garcia (184 pounds) won by pin for Southern Virginia (4-5, 2-4 ODAC).

Dixon is named ODAC Wrestler of the WeekFOREST—Ferrum College junior Rayshawn Dixon has been selected Heavyweight Wrestler of the Week by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Dixon finished 2-0 last week, winning both of his bouts by pin.

He pinned Roanoke College’s Brady Elswick in 2:54 in a bout staged during a dual match between the Panthers and the Maroons at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Later in the week, he pinned Southern Virginia University’s Igor Lakicevic in 4:23 in a bout contested during a dual match between the ODAC foes at Swartz Gym.

Dixon is 26-1 this season. Of his 26 triumphs, nine are by pin.

Dixon is ranked No. 3 in NCAA Division III by d3wrestle.com and No. 5 by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).

Dixon wins championship at Pete Willson tournamentWHEATON, Illinois—Ferrum College’s Rayshawn Dixon, competing at 285 pounds, captured the championship of his weight class in the 81st Pete Willison Wheaton Invitational on January 27-28.

Dixon, a Panthers junior, finished 5-0 in the tournament, He won one bout by pin and two by sudden victory.

Braden Homsey, a Panthers senior competing at 197 pounds, finished fourth in his weight class with a 4-2 record. He won one bout by pin and two by decision.

Seven other wrestlers competed for Ferrum and finished with a combined 3-14 record.

In the team competition, Ferrum came in 17th in a field of 31 teams.

Postseason wrestling dates are setWINCHESTER—Wrestling teams from Ferrum College and Roanoke College are competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships on Saturday, February 11.

Shenandoah University is the host school.

The NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.

York (Pa.) College is the host school.

On Friday and Saturday March 10-11, the NCAA Division III National Championships return to Roanoke at the Berglund Center.

Wilson finishes 2-2 at Limestone OpenGAFFNEY, S.C.—Jordan Wilson, competing for Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling team, finished 2-2 at the Limestone Open over the weekend and reached the consolation semifinals.

Eighty-nine wrestlers in 10 weight classes wrestled in the tournament that featured 13 teams.

Wilson, wrestling in the 155-pound weight class, lost her first bout, 8-0 to No. 2 seed Amaiani Latu.

In the second round of consolation matches, she won by technical fall, 10-0, over Mackenzie Yates of Liberty University.

In the third round of consolation matches, Wilson was victorious by technical fall, 11-0, over Taniyah Ford, who was competing unattached.

In the consolation semifinals, Wilson lost to Isabella Badon of Presbyterian University by technical fall, 11-0.

Latu finished third and Badon finished fourth.

Ferrum’s next tournament is the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship (NCWWC) Regional Tournament, Saturday annd Sunday, February 18-19 at King University in Bristol, Tenn.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class earn automatic qualification in the 2023 NCWWC National Championship, scheduled for March 3 and 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Speedway stages championship banquet Franklin County Speedway honors its champions, rookies of the year and points contenders from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 racing campaigns Saturday, February 25 at the Pigg River Community Center.

A social hours starts the festivites at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and awards at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for patrons younger than age 10.

Tickets are available only in advance.

Some tickets may be available on the day of the event, but space is limited and that availability depends on ticket sales before the banquet

Deadline for advance purchase is Sunday, February 12.

Drivers must attend to receive awards.

Drivers eligible and expected to receive awards are for 2022: Late Model Sportsman—Kyle Dudley (champion), Ronnie Riggs (Rookie of the Year). Jimmy Mullins, Tony Housman, Bobby Gillespie; Super Street—Jimmy Mullins (champion),

CHA downs Auburn Christian in

double overtimeCHRISTIANSBURG—Junior Brodey Oaks and sophomore Kaleb Young combined for 11 points in the second overtime to pace Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) to a 76-70 boys varsity basketball win over Auburn Christian Academy.

With the win, CHA finishes regular-season play with a 6-11 record.

Oakes finished with a team-best 24 points, while Luke Mason produced a double-double of 21 points and 22 rebounds.

Also, Young totaled 14 points and TK Toney had six.

Eli Klein led Auburn Christian Academy with a game-best 25 points.

Auburn Christian forced a first extra four-minute stanza by swishing a 3-point field goal just before regulation play ended.

In the first overtime, CHA took an early lead courtesy of three baskets by Mason, a freshman.

But, Auburn Christian rallied and tied the game on the scoring of Michael Clark.

CHA avenged a January home loss with the triumph.

CHA led 15-13 after the first quarter, but by intermission, the count was even at 28.

CHA led 41-38 after three periods.

The two teams combined for 67 points in the fourth frame and the two overtime periods with CHA outscoring Auburn Christian, 35-32.

Mason scores ace

at Willow CreekDave Mason carded a hole-and-one while playing a recent round of golf at Willow Creek Country Club.

Mason used a 5-iron to ace the No. 8 hole from 172 yards into a brisk wind.

Bryan Morgan and Chris McClure witnessed Mason’s ace.

Triathlon is part

of Adventure SeriesHUDDLESTON—The 2023 Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon is one of 25 races in the Virginia State Park Adventure Series.

The series, which is in his sixth year, begins Feb. 18-19 at Pocahontas State Park and ends Oct. 7.

Competitions include bike races, marathons and triathlons.

The triathlon is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at Smith Mountain Lake Park.

Spring sports parents’ meetings are scheduledFranklin County student athletes who plan to participate in a spring sport and their parents must attend one of two mandatory meetings this month at the high school.

Meeting dates are Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 pm. and Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at the high school’s Elton Bonner Auditorium.

If a student-athlete participated in another sport this school year, he or she just needs to attend the specific sports meeting held a 6:45 p.m. on these dates.

Franklin County competes in baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls outdoor track and field during the spring campaign.

For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5113.

Parents’ Night Out

is February 10 The eighth annual Parents’ Night Out softball clinic is scheduled for Friday, February 10 at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Indoor Facility from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The fundamental skills of the game are stressed at this clinic.

To register, visit www.ladyeaglessoftball.com for a registration form or email Eagles head coach Bryan Forbes at bryan.forbes@frco.k12.va.us for this form.

Cost is $25 or $20 for those who attended a camp staged in October of last year.

Cost includes a t-shirt.

The clinic is limited to the first 40 youth ages 7-12 who register.

Payment is due the night of the clinic.

Make checks payable to Lady Eagles Softball Booster Club.

For information, call Forbes, (540) 483-0221 or (540) 420-8372.

Star City Classic wrestling tournament is March 4ROANOKE—The Star City Classic K-12 youth wrestling tournament is set for Saturday, March 4 at William Fleming High School.

Cost is $25 per wrestler per bracket.

Registration and payment is available at www.trackwrestling.com .

Deadline to register is Friday, March 3 by 5 p.m.

Payment at the door is $35.

Weigh-ins are Friday (March 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (March 4) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

Divisions are (K-2nd grade) 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72 and heavier than 72 pounds; (3rd grade-5th grade) 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76, 80, 84, 88, 92, 96, 105 and heavier than 105 pounds; (6th grade-8th grade) 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 165, 185 and heavier than 185 pounds; (9th grade-12th grade) 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157,165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pound.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine weight classes.

The winning team receives the Star City Classic trophy.

Spectator tickets are $5.

Concessions are sold on site; no coolers allowed.