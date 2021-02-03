Indoor track team is staging a home 'Polar Bear' meet

Franklin County's indoor track and field team is staging a four-team "Polar Bear" meet Thursday at the Bruce M. Kent Track Field.
The meet takes the starter's gun at 3:30 p.m.
Joining FCHS are James River-Buchanan, Patrick Henry and Salem.
No relays will be contested and the shot put is the only field event that will be held, Eagles head coach Chris Renick said.
"We are limiting events to get the meet in before the sun goes down,'' Renick said.
Franklin County-Magna Vista games are canceled
Franklin County boys and girls basketball games against Magna Vista scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3 have been canceled.
The Eagles varsity and junior varsity girls teams were slated to play the Warriors on the road.
The Eagles varsity and junior varsity boys squads were set to host the Warriors at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Eagles split wrestling duals
Franklin County's varsity wrestling split a pair of dual matches Saturday, defeating former Piedmont District rival Patrick County, 42-30, and falling to Galax, 42-39.
The Eagles' win over the Cougars is the first for new head coach David Ferguson.
Winning bouts for FCHS (1-2) were Lee Whitlow (106 pounds by pin), Shane Shepherd (126 pounds by pin), Jake Winemiller (138 pounds by forfeit), Alex Baumberger (152 pounds by pin), Haidyn Leftwich (170 pounds by pin), Landon Church (220 pounds by pin) and Aiden Wampler (285 pounds by pin).
Winning bouts for the Eagles in the Galax match were Whitlow (forfeit), Livia Conner (113 pounds by forfeit), Shepherd (decision 11-7), Nate Stafford (132 pounds by forfeit), Baumberger (pin), Leftwich (forfeit) and Landon Church (220 pounds, pin).
Conner made program history with her triumph - she is the first female to win an interscholastic bout for the Eagles.
FCHS is scheduled to host Radford and Staunton River Thursday.
Match time is 6 p.m. at Roy Morris Law Gymnasium.
Ferrum women claim first win of season
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ferrum College’s women’s swimming team claimed its first victory of the season Saturday, 121-8 over Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Greensboro (N.C.) College at Royce Reynolds pool.
The Panthers (1-3) came within two points of capturing a second win; they were edged by William Peace (N.C.) University, 84-82.
Ferrum’s men’s team lost to Greensboro, 39-13, and William Peace, 103-10.
Emilie Fairman was a double winner for the Panthers’ women’s team - she was triumphant in the 100 backstroke and the 200 individual medley.
Also winning individual events for Ferrum were Katie Shoaf (100 butterfly), Camryn Burke (100 breast), Liza Montgomery (1,000 freestyle) and Hunter Tharpe (50 freestyle).
Dominick Philpott placed second in the 100 breaststroke for the Panthers’ men’s squad.
Ferrum’s men’s and women’s teams return to action Saturday against Greensboro.
The dual meet begins at noon at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool.
Backpack Run is set for March 20
ROANOKE - The Backpack Run, presented by the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation, is back and all new.
This year’s event offers in-person and virtual races in the 5K and 10K distances.
The in-person races take place on Saturday, March 20 at Green Hill Park near Salem at 9 a.m.
The 5K and 10K races begin at the same time.
Runners participating in an in-person race are randomly assigned corral to stagger start times.
Also new this year is a virtual half marathon featuring a custom finisher’s medal and a new Backpack Challenge -participate in all three events: 5K (3.1 miles), 10K (6.2 miles) and half marathon (13.1 miles) to earn all three finisher medals and a fourth, exclusive, custom Backpack Challenge medal.
Challenge runners participate in all three events virtually or have the option to substitute one virtual event for an in-person race (5K or 10K).
Registration fees for the 5K run (virtual and in-person) are $25 and $40.
Registration fees for the 10K run (virtual and in-person) are $40 and $60.
Registration fees for the half marathon (virtual only) are $65 and $80.
The Backpack Challenge (5K, 10K and half marathon) is $140 to $160.
Prices vary depending on age (youth or adult) and team participation.
Register for in-person 5K, 10K or Backpack Challenge by Monday, March 1 to guarantee an event t-shirt on race day.
Finisher medals and event t-shirts for virtual events will be available for pick-up or shipping in late April.
Register at www.supportroanokecountyed.org .
Proceeds go to support the Roanoke County Schools Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that has provided more than $1.5 million in support including grants for teachers and scholarships for students in Roanoke County since 1991.