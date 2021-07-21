Ito claims victory on the St. Lawrence River

Calling this spot “Taku Disneyland” for its abundance of fish, Ito caught his day three limit there and started on the spot Sunday.

“I was driving about two hours (each way) and I had about two hours and 30 minutes of fishing time,” Ito said.

Arriving at his spot this morning, Ito said he thought his graph was malfunctioning when he saw what appeared to be a false bottom at 13 to 14 feet.

To his delight, it was a massive school of Lake Ontario giants.

“Usually, smallmouth are on the bottom, but today there was a school of big smallmouth suspended,” Ito said.

Ito said he noticed a distinct water clarity difference, and he assumed the fish had followed the clean water into his area.

Also, Ito said the gobies he incidentally caught on his drop shot were a couple of inches larger than the three to four-inchers he saw the previous three days.

“My spot had bigger gobies today, so maybe the smallmouth were there for the big gobies,” Ito said.