It's a sure bet that the Eagles remember the Cavaliers

To a man, Franklin County's Eagles Remember the Titans of T.C. Williams, albeit that's Hollywood.
To a man, Franklin County's Eagles Remember the Cavaliers of Lord Botetourt because that's as real as real can get.
The Eagles face the Cavaliers, the two-time Class 3 state runner-up, tonight at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The winner gains the inside track in claiming the fall 2021 Blue Ridge District championship.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Both teams enter the contest with 3-0 league marks and hold a one-game lead over Northside, which defeated Staunton River, 40-27, Tuesday night in Moneta.
FCHS is 4-4 overall; Lord Botetourt is 4-3.
The Cavaliers' losses are to E.C. Glass, Riverheads and Appomattox.
In other league action tonight, William Byrd visits Northside and William Fleming travels to Staunton River.
Lord Botetourt and Staunton River are the only district teams with winning records. Overall, the league is 16-29.
The last time the Eagles and the Cavaliers met, Lord Botetourt was dominant from start to finish, winning 57-7.
The game was rendered complete, but because of inclement weather it did not reach the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers scored 50 points in the first half.
Lord Botetourt, led by former FCHS assistant coach Jamie Harless, is the only Blue Ridge District team the Eagles have yet to defeat since entering the league from the Piedmont District.
The last time the two rivals played at Dillon Stadium, Lord Botetourt was a one-point winner, 22-21.
Overall, the teams have played five times and Lord Botetourt has won four of those match-ups.
Last week, the Eagles rallied from a 15-point, halftime deficit to edge William Fleming, 42-35, while the Cavaliers bested Northside, 36-15.
FCHS surrendered only one touchdown after intermission.
The Eagles trailed 28-20 after three quarters before producing a 22-point final frame.
With the count even at 35, Jahylen Lee scored the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds to play.
Lee finished with a career-best 263 yards on 38 carries, an average of almost 7 yards a carry.
Quarterback Eli Foutz was 8 of 11 passing for 109 yards. He completed tosses to four receivers.
The Eagles accumulated 421 offensive yards on 58 plays and surrendered 395 yards to the Colonels on 47 plays.
The Colonels scored five TDs - four rushing and one passing.
There were three turnovers - one by the Eagles and two by the Colonels - and 13 penalties - four against the Eagles and nine against the Colonels for 115 yards.
FCHS is in contention for one of eight postseason berths in Class 6 Region A.
The Eagles rank seventh in the region's point standings this week with an average of 25.500.
The Eagles are ahead of Floyd E. Kellam (22.750), Cosby (22.375), Grassfield (20.000) and Landstown (17.666). They trail Oscar Smith (31.000), Western Branch (29.777), Thomas Dale (29.125), Manchester (28.714), Ocean Lakes (27.000) and James River-Midlothian (25.666).
FCHS needs wins this week and in its regular-season finale against Northside to clinch a fourth consecutive winning season.
FCHS seeks to earn its fifth consecutive postseason berth and its 11th overall.
The Eagles first made the playoffs in 2002 and also qualified in 2003, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT STANDINGS
TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL
Lord Botetourt 3-0 4-3