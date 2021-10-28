It's a sure bet that the Eagles remember the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers scored 50 points in the first half.

Lord Botetourt, led by former FCHS assistant coach Jamie Harless, is the only Blue Ridge District team the Eagles have yet to defeat since entering the league from the Piedmont District.

The last time the two rivals played at Dillon Stadium, Lord Botetourt was a one-point winner, 22-21.

Overall, the teams have played five times and Lord Botetourt has won four of those match-ups.

Last week, the Eagles rallied from a 15-point, halftime deficit to edge William Fleming, 42-35, while the Cavaliers bested Northside, 36-15.

FCHS surrendered only one touchdown after intermission.

The Eagles trailed 28-20 after three quarters before producing a 22-point final frame.

With the count even at 35, Jahylen Lee scored the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds to play.

Lee finished with a career-best 263 yards on 38 carries, an average of almost 7 yards a carry.

Quarterback Eli Foutz was 8 of 11 passing for 109 yards. He completed tosses to four receivers.