FERRUM - Fresh off a victory that ended a four-game losing streak dating to last season, Ferrum College's Panthers return to W.B. Adams Stadium to face LaGrange (Ga.) College's Panthers in a non-conference football contest.

Saturday's kickoff is noon.

Ferrum (1-1) is a week removed from a 34-0 shut-out triumph over North Carolina Wesleyan University, its first shut-out win since an 81-0 rout of Greensboro (N.C.) College at home in the third game of the 2018 season.

Wes Dodson is in his first year as LaGrange's sideline boss. He is a former assistant coach at Hampden-Sydney College, an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival of Ferrum's.

Also, Dodson has past coaching experience at The College of William & Mary and at Western Michigan University, his alma mater.

LaGrange (0-1) is a week removed from a 70-3 loss to Berry (Ga.) College in its season opener.

In that game, LaGrange surrendered 44 points in the first half, 30 of which it yielded in the first quarter.

Lagrange was picked to finish seventh in the nine-team USA South Athletic Conference preseason football poll.

Four, first-half goals propel Ferrum past Mary Baldwin

FERRUM – Ferrum College netted four, first-half goals Wednesday in a 5-0 non-conference men’s soccer shut-out victory over Mary Baldwin University at Penn-Roediger Field.

Payton Rausch scored two of his three goals in the opening half and completed his hat trick when he tallied the Panthers’ lone, second-half goal.

Ferrum (2-2) squared its record with the victory, while Mary Baldwin (0-5) has yet to achieve a triumph this season.

Callum Harrison, Massimo Cirignaco and Jonathan Nicacio each was credited with an assist on a Rausch goal.

Also, Nicacio and Amanuel Walie scored for the Panthers.

Ferrum goalkeeper Dillon Ghosh (2-1) played the entire match and recorded one save.

Ferrum’s next match is against Johnson and Wales (N.C.) Saturday.

Match time in Charlotte, N.C. is 5 p.m.

Johnson and Wales (2-0-2) has not surrendered a goal this season.

The two teams last played in September 2019.

Panthers blank Meredith, 1-0

FERRUM – Ashlynn Mitcham used an assist from Jamie Adams to tally the match’s lone goal in the 15th minute Wednesday as Ferrum College edged Meredith (N.C.) College, 1-0, in a non-conference women’s soccer encounter at Penn-Roediger Field.

Ferrum is 3-1-1, Meredith is 0-2-3.

Adams ignited the scoring play when she took a pass from Anna Milliron from the left side.

Then, Adams delivered a cross to Mitcham, who placed a shot past Meredith goalkeeper Khaliah Jones.

Jones finished the match with seven saves.

Ferrum goalkeeper Ashli Wuss (3-1-1) recorded three saves in 90 minutes of action.

The Panthers’ next match is Saturday against William Peace (N.C.) University. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.

Panthers fall in ODAC opener

FERRUM - Reagan Stoop finished the match with 11 kills and 12 digs Wednesday to lead Bridgewater College to a 3-0 sweep of Ferrum College in the 2023 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball opener for both teams at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-19, 25-11.

Bridgewater (8-1, 1-0 ODAC) also got 14 assists from Faith Shields and 12 digs and four kills fromAshley Rutherford.

Shelby Waltrip paced the Panthers (3-4, 0-1 in the ODAC) with seven kills, nine assists and four digs.

Also, Kenzee Chaffin registered six kills, eight assists and seven digs, Savannah Walker collected nine digs and Sami Kircher totaled seven digs and two kills.

Ferrum entertains Johnson and Wales (N.C.) University and Virginia Union University in a home tri-match Saturday.

Match times for the Panthers are 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.