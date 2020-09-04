It's playoff time in the NASCAR Cup Series

Drivers Clint Bowyer (No. 14) leaves his pit stall as Joey Logano (No. 22) receives servicel while competing in a race at Martinsville Speedway in 2019. Both campaigners begin their pursuit of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship when the 10-race Chase for the Cup starts at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Logano is one of six former series champions in this year’s 16-driver playoffs. The others are reigning series titleholder Kyle Bush, Kurt Bush, Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski.

PLAYOFF RACES

9-6 Darlington Racway* 6 p.m.

9-12 Richmond Raceway* 7:30 p.m.

9-19 Bristol Motor Speedway* 7:30 p.m.

9-27 Las Vegas Motor Speedway* 7 p.m.

10-4 Talladega Superspeedway** 2 p.m.

10-11 Charlotte Motor Speedway** 2:30 p.m.

(Road Course)

10-18 Kansas Speedway** 2:30 p.m.

10-25 Texas Motor Speedway* 3 p.m.

11-1 Martinsville Speedway** 2 p.m.

11-8 Phoenix Raceway** 3 p.m,

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

*NBCSN

**NBC

THE DRIVERS

KEVIN HARVICK*

DENNY HAMLIN

BRAD KESELOWSKI*

JOEY LOGANO*

CHASE ELLIOTT

MARTIN TRUEX JR.*

RYAN BLANEY

ALEX BOWMAN

WILLIAM BYRON

AUSTIN DILLON

COLE CUSTER

ARIC ALMIROLA

CLINT BOWYER

KYLE BUSH*

KURT BUSH*

MATT DIBENEDETTO

*PAST SERIES CHAMPION