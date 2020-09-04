It's playoff time in the NASCAR Cup Series

Drivers Clint Bowyer (No. 14) leaves his pit stall as Joey Logano (No. 22) receives servicel while competing in a race at Martinsville Speedway in 2019. Both campaigners begin their pursuit of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship when the 10-race Chase for the Cup starts at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Logano is one of six former series champions in this year’s 16-driver playoffs. The others are reigning series titleholder Kyle Bush, Kurt Bush, Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski.
PLAYOFF RACES
9-6 Darlington Racway* 6 p.m.
9-12 Richmond Raceway* 7:30 p.m.
9-19 Bristol Motor Speedway* 7:30 p.m.
9-27 Las Vegas Motor Speedway* 7 p.m.
10-4 Talladega Superspeedway** 2 p.m.
10-11 Charlotte Motor Speedway** 2:30 p.m.
(Road Course)
10-18 Kansas Speedway** 2:30 p.m.
10-25 Texas Motor Speedway* 3 p.m.
11-1 Martinsville Speedway** 2 p.m.
11-8 Phoenix Raceway** 3 p.m,
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
*NBCSN
**NBC
THE DRIVERS
KEVIN HARVICK*
DENNY HAMLIN
BRAD KESELOWSKI*
JOEY LOGANO*
CHASE ELLIOTT
MARTIN TRUEX JR.*
RYAN BLANEY
ALEX BOWMAN
WILLIAM BYRON
AUSTIN DILLON
COLE CUSTER
ARIC ALMIROLA
CLINT BOWYER
KYLE BUSH*
KURT BUSH*
MATT DIBENEDETTO
*PAST SERIES CHAMPION
