IWLCA honors Harvey and Hughes

FERRUM - Ferrum College graduates Micaela Harvey and Natalie Hughes have been honored by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Association (IWLCA) with their selections to the 2022 Division III Honor Roll.
The IWLCA has been cited 1,104 student-athletes from 194 institutions.
To be eligible, student-athletes must have attained junior, senior or graduate academic standing and have earned a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.5 or better.
Harvey graduated with a bachelor’s in accounting/business administration; Hughes graduated with a bachelor’s in elementary education/special education endorsement.
Both players are repeat IWLCA honorees from last year, and both represented Ferrum on this year’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic team.
Dorfman joins Corrigan's staff as assistant coach
FERRUM - Garrett Dorfman has been hired as Ferrum College's new assistant men's basketball coach, college athletics officials said in a press release Monday, Dorfman's first day of employment.
Dorfman comes to Ferrum after a three-year stint at North Carolina Wesleyan University where he served on the staff on long-time head coach John Thompson.
"...I had an amazing three years...at N.C. Wesleyan and I want to thank them for preparing me for this opportunity. I am excited to be a part of the Ferrum family and can't wait to get started.''
"I'm excited to add coach Dorfman to the Ferrum program," said Patrick Corrigan, the Panthers' first-year head coach. He comes highly recommended from a successful program at North Carolina Wesleyan. He has shown an ability to connect with student-athletes at a high level, and he has a great feel for the game.
"I'm confident he will have a positive impact on our players and the program as a whole."
N.C. Wesleyan and Ferrum are former USA South foes.
While with the Battling Bishops, Dorfman handled individual and team workouts, scouting opponents, and film sessions. Also, he was responsible for on-campus visits, recruiting and helping with team summer camps.
During his tenure, the Bishops 43-27 and finished the 2020-2021 regular season in first place in the USA South.
During the summers of his undergraduate years, Dorfman worked at the Duke (N.C.) University Basketball Camp, as a skill development camp coach at Richard Ford Basketball, and his alma mater: Wittenberg (Ohio) University.
As a camp counselor he worked with players to help improve their individual play, led drills, and taught offensive and defensive techniques to campers.
Dorfman graduated with a bachelor of arts in sports management in 2018 from Wittenberg.
Women's wrestling is expanding to five regions
The Executive Committee of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship (NCWWC) is expanding from four to five regions for the 2023 season, and the national tournament is set to be contested at a neutral site for the first time.
The tournament is slated for Cedar Rapids, Iowa, March 3 and 4.
The top four place winners in each weight class from the five regions earn national-tournament berths.
Tournaments in Regions 1, 2 and 3 are to be staged on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Gannon (Pa.) University, King (Tenn.) University and University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.
Tournaments in Regions 4 and 5 are to be staged on Sunday, Feb. 19 at North Central (Ill.) College and Colorado Mesa University.
Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling team competes in Region 2.
Hall Scholarship tournament is Aug. 20
The Gerald “Peanut’’ Hall Scholarship golf tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Willow Creek Country Club.
Format is four-player team Captain’s Choice.
A first flight tee off is 8 a.m. with a second flight tee off to follow at 1 p.m.
Lunch is at noon.
Cost is $300 per team.
Mulligans, one per person, are $5.
There is a limit of 10 teams per flight.
It is asked that checks be made payable to GLH Scholarship and mailed to GLH Scholarship, P.O. Box 33, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.
The tournament is a memorial to Hall, a former Franklin County student-athlete, a long-time assistant baseball coach and a popular faculty member at the high school for many years.
All proceeds are earmarked for FCHS seniors who play baseball and softball.
Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100.
For information, call Scott Hall, (540) 420-4108.
Franklin County Brick Campaign continues
Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .
The bricks are laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student-athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Ticket prices are announced
Franklin County’s Athletic Department is selling general admission tickets for all events this season.
General admission tickets are $7.
All season passes are $75.
There is no discount for multiple passes.
Passes are available for purchase in the FCHS Athletic Office in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during regular business hours.
For information, call FCHS Athletic Secretary, 483-5332.
Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22
MONETA - Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.
Register online at runsignup.com .
For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .
E&H reaches second year of Division II provisional membership
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Emory & Henry College (E&H) has received notification from the NCAA that it has advanced to the second year of NCAA Division II provisional membership.
The notification comes following the beginning of the college’s tenure as a member of the South Atlantic Conference (SAC).
“We are profoundly grateful that the NCAA has chosen to advance Emory & Henry to the second year of provisional membership, President John W. Wells said in a prepared statement.
“This is a great day for Emory & Henry overall. It is further evidence that the college is continuing towards our goal of being the flagship higher education institution of Middle Appalachia.’’
The upcoming academic year (2022-2023) is the second of three years of provisional status in the college’s reclassification from NCAA Division III, where it competed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), to Division II.
This year, Emory & Henry plays a full SAC schedule and its student-athletes are eligible for player of the week and all-conference accolades.
Emory & Henry saw historic enrollment numbers both in first-year deposits and as an institution overall last year, the statement said.
Also, the college experienced competitive success as it began playing against Division II programs with eight teams achieving winning records, the statement said.
Individual highlights were earned in men’s wrestling, which produced its first All-American - Levi Field of Manassas finished seventh in his weight class in the NCWA (National Collegiate Wrestling Association) National Championships; football when running back Devontae Jordan of Bassett was chosen Virginia’s Small College Player of the Year; and in softball when shortstop Lydia Taylor of Salem was selected Southeast Region Freshman of the Year and a finalist for National Freshman of the Year by the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association).
“(This) marks yet another important step in Emory & Henry’s historic transition to become a NCAA Division II institution,’’ said Dr. Anne Crutchfield, director of athletics and a former student-athlete, head women’s basketball coach and alumna of the college.
“The move to Division II allows a new generation of students to access the high-quality educational experience that Emory & Henry is known… We are grateful to the NCAA for this opportunity and looking forward to joining our new colleagues in the South Atlantic Conference beginning this fall.’’
With satisfactory progress in the upcoming year, Emory & Henry begins provisional year three in August 2023.
Along with this, all teams are eligible to compete for SAC championships, but not in the NCAA Division II tournament.
With continued satisfactory progress, Emory & Henry becomes eligible for full Division II membership in the 2024-2025 academic year.
That includes eligibility for NCAA championship events.
NASCAR to race on the streets of Chicago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For the first time, the sights, sounds and speed of NASCAR are coming to the streets of downtown Chicago on July 1-2, 2023.
One of the most iconic cities in the world, Chicago will add another chapter to its illustrious sports history when a NASCAR Cup Series street race debuts against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park, and televised on NBC.
“Like the Busch Light Clash at the (Los Angeles) Coliseum, we seized an incredible opportunity to add an unprecedented element to our schedule and take center stage in the heart of another major metropolitan market,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy.
“This is the ideal setting for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race. The NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen cars and the IMSA machines will race along the shores of Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, marking a truly historic moment for our sport. We are very appreciative of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her team, along with the entire city of Chicago for working with us to make this concept a reality.”
The first NASCAR Cup Series street-course race will take place July 2 and be preceded by an IMSA-sanctioned race, which will run July 1.
The specific IMSA series joining the NASCAR Cup Series in Chicago will be announced at a later date.
Both races will be surrounded by music and entertainment options for all ages, truly making it one of the signature sporting and entertainment events of the year.
“Chicago’s streets are as iconic as our skyline and our reputation as a world class sports city is indisputable,” Lightfoot said. “I am thrilled to welcome our partners at NASCAR to Chicago for an event that will attract thousands of people to our city.
"Chicago’s world class entertainment and hospitality industries, coupled with our city’s history as a conduit for sports talent, make us the perfect hosts for this unique event.”
Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, Columbus Drive and select surrounding thoroughfares will be transformed into a 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course, with the start-finish line and pit road located along South Columbus Drive directly in front of Buckingham Fountain.
The course will pass through the famed Grant Park, as well as approach the northern edge of Soldier Field, one of the most notable and recognizable sports venues in the country — and the site of the only other Cup Series race to take place in downtown Chicago, in 1956.
“Welcoming yet another NASCAR event to Illinois just weeks after the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race is a testament to the strength of our tourism industry from Chicago to Metro East,” Governor JB Pritzker said.
“Illinois, with its longstanding tradition of innovation, is a fitting host for NASCAR’s first-ever street race, and we are thrilled to welcome this new series to America’s most iconic drive next summer.”
“Chicago is one of the world’s top sports and entertainment destinations. Year after year, fans from all over the world travel to our great city for high-profile sporting events,” said Kara Bachman, executive director, Chicago Sports Commission.
“The 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend will continue that legacy with another monumental sports moment and we look forward to welcoming fans to NASCAR’s first-ever street race.”The Cup Series will not race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2023.