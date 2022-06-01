JAKES Event is Saturday at recreation park

SONTAG—The annual JAKES Event (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship) is set for Saturday (June 4) at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is for youth ages 17 and younger.

There is no cost to attend.

Youth can participate in archery, fishing, canoeing, shooting and other outdoor activities.

The event is staged by the Franklin County Longbeards, the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF).

The event has been the recipient of state and national awards in past years.

For information, call Tim Burton, (540) 484-3041 or April Stovall, (540)-420-6347.

Member-Guest tournament is

set for June 11-12Willow Creek Country Club is hosting and staging its annual Member-Guest golf tournament, Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

The father-son duo of Jay and Landon Prillaman is the tournament reigning champ- ion.

The Peillamans bested past champions Scott Hall and Matt Chandler for top tournament accolades.

Girls lacrosse alumnae match is setFranklin County’s second annual girls lacrosse alumni match is set for Saturday, June 11.

The match is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Admission is $5.

T-shirts can be purchased for $22.

Concessions will be sold and a 50-50 raffle drawing is planned.

Boys basketball camp begins MondayFranklin County’s boys basketball program is hosting and staging its annual summer youth basketball camp Monday through Friday, June 6-10.

Sessions are from 8 a.m.to noon.

Samuel M. Hawkins, Harold W. Ramsey and Roy M. Law gymnasiums will be in used for this camp.

For information, call (540) 483-0221 or (540) 483-9293 or contact be email:frco.k12.va.us .

CHA golf tournament is set for June 11HARDY—Christian Heritage Academy is hosting and staging its annual golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, June 11 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Proceeds benefit the school’s athletics program.

Shot gun start is 1 p.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Prizes will be presented to the top finishers and the winners of longest drive and closest to the pin contests.

Registration is $300 per team. It includes all golf fees, door prizes, dinner and a post-tournament awards ceremony.

For registration or sponsorship opportunities, contact Nancy Castillo by email: ncastillo@chaknights.org .

Benefit golf tournament is June 18Franklin County’s wrestling program is staging a benefit golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club, Saturday, June 18.

On-site registration is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Shot-gun start is 8 a.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Fee is $280 per team.

Fee includes mulligan and red tee.

Refreshments and snacks are provided all day.

A meal and an awards ceremony follow the completion of play.

Awards will be presented for first, second, third and last place and to the winners of the Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests.

This tournament benefits the wrestling teams at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School with the purchase of new equipment and to offset travel costs to tournaments throughout the year.

It is asked that checks be made payable to IEE Wrestling Club, P.O. Box 313, Rocky Mount (Va.), 24151.

Receipts are available upon request.

For information, call Chuck Hazelwood, (540) 488-2727 or head coach David Ferguson, (540) 420-1536, or contact by email: Ieewrestlingbooster@gmail.com .

Bowling tournament is set for June 24Rocky Mount Fire Department Auxiliary is staging a bowling tournament Friday, June 24.

The Rocky Mount Bowling Center is hosting the tournament from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Twenty-four four-player teams are needed.

Cost is $100 a team and includes three games and shoe rental.

There will be no refunds.

Concessions will be available for purchase, no outside food or drinks are permitted.

First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded.

Drawings for door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held.

Donations are welcome.

To sign up a team, call Laurie Shipman, (540)-493-5597.

Brick fundraising campaign continuesFranklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.

The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

HOFnominations are being acceptedFranklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.